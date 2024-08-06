Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's Barzakh to be REMOVED from Youtube Pakistan: Report

Barzakh makers have now released an official statement revealing their decision to voluntarily withdraw the serial from YouTube Pakistan from August 9, 2024, by keeping in mind the sentiments of the people in the country. Read ahead to learn more about the report.

Barzakh makers took to their Instagram handle to post an official statement about the show being withdrawn. A report by Zindagi Official channel reads, "We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh- a show that was curated to bring people together everywhere."

Barzakh starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed has touted controversy, ever since its first episode aired on YouTube. The report further read, "But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support."

The serial has toured controversy for showcasing queer love, as per a Hindustan Times report. It all began when Fawad Khan playing the role of Shehryar and Franco Giusti essaying Lorenzo were seen closely kissing. It did not go well and the show faced backlash for showcasing LGBTQIA+ themes.

Fans of the show were not happy with the serial being withdrawn. One wrote, "It’s just a fictional drama, take it with a pinch of salt. Why do people take it personally nowadays. Such a beautiful series." Another fan wrote, "It will be ages till the audience learns to appreciate art for its own sake and not impose it on personal lives. Such a shame."

Even Pakistani TV actress Mishit Khan expressed that she was dissatisfied with what the makers were showing in Barzakh. She said that the name Barzakh is beautiful and that she did expect it to be a great drama but bizarre content is shown, on claims that it is for an international audience.

She further said, "The Urdu drama is mainly viewed in India and Pakistan, not by people in America, Africa, or Europe. It's shameful to depict two children standing outside a room commenting on noises they associate with their mother." The Aroosa actress also spoke about how showing two grown men in a degrading manner should be kept private. If it is appalling, then these preferences should not be normalized.

Mishi had captioned the post, "Stop this nonsense in the name of script & drama. What are you trying to show & prove. We all know the agenda of promoting homosexuality & LGBT. Shame on you." For the unversed, Barzakh is the story of a 76-year-old man who lives alone. He invites his kids who are estranged and grandchildren to be a part of his wedding with his true lover's ghost.

Talking further about the show depicts a reclusive old resort owner who is all set for his third wedding. However, his latest bride has died years back. Barzakh shows the journey of the family, which not only faces their devils but also is seen in confrontation. There are 6 episodes, revolving around themes related to mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity.

Fawad, in an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, revealed how he had prepared for the serial. "We did discussions and readings about how to tackle the character. My character, in particular, Shehryar, who is an unhinged psychiatrist, unhinged in the sense that he's a candidate for therapy himself. While shooting, it was emotionally disturbing on many levels but it was a complex character that reading itself was self-explanatory in many ways", he said.

Apart from Fawad and Sanam, the show also has Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and Anika Zulfikar in key roles.

