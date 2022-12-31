THROWBACK: When Jasmin Bhasin’s elimination from Bigg Boss 14 left Aly Goni and Salman Khan teary-eyed

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples of the telly town. The duo has been really good friends since a long time, and they fell in love when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. This adorable couple never fails to express their love for each other in public and are often snapped together by the paparazzi. Moreover, they enjoy a massive social media following as well and they frequently treat their fans with cutesy pictures and videos. Well, did you know that Jasmin’s elimination from Bigg Boss left not only Aly, but also the host Salman Khan emotional?

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed one of the most shocking evictions of the season which brought tears to even host Salman Khan's eyes. Salman asked all the four nominated contestants Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni to come in the garden area and asked the rest of the housemates to stay inside. He then played Freeze and Release with the four contestants and asked them to step ahead if he takes their names. In the end, Jasmin and Abhinav stood in red boxes and Jasmin kept praying that she doesn't mind her eviction, but Aly Goni should not go. Salman in an emotional voice asked Jasmin to step out of the house. He told her Jasmin, "Sorry baby."

Upon hearing Jasmin’s name, Aly Goni lost control of himself and started crying inconsolably and then kept requesting Salman to let him leave the show with Jasmin. He cried so much that he got an asthma attack. Jasmin then requested one of the housemates to get his pump. Salman also had tears in his eyes, and he asked Aly Goni to breathe and stay strong. Moreover, while exiting, Jasmin told Aly to come out as a winner. They even said, "I love you" to each other. Well, this was one of the most heart-breaking evictions in the history of Bigg Boss which left everyone teary-eyed.

Aly Goni’s wild card entry

Actor Aly Goni’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house left everyone in shock as it was completely unexpected but his close friend Jasmin was on cloud nine when she saw him. When the actress was in the BB house, Aly made sure to support her from outside the house. He had shared several posts for Jasmin right from the time she entered the Bigg Boss house. But during the game, Jasmin was going a little weak so the makers decided to surprise her with Aly’s entry and as a result she came out stronger. He really turned out to be a great ally for her as they became a support system for each other.

Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other

Well, there is no doubt that Jasmin and Aly have always been close to each other. But they realised their love for each other during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the house, their chemistry was loved by the audience and soon they became viewers’ favourite. The way they supported each other and took stands for each other was enough for them to fall in love with each other.

Talking about the confession, it so happened, that when Vikas Gupta entered the house, he teased Jasmin about Aly and said that people are not fools to believe that they're just friends. Within seconds, Vikas went on to ask Jasmin 'if she loves Aly,' and it was then that the actress admitted her feelings for Aly. She said that she has never denied being in love with Aly. Throughout her confession, Jasmin was blushing and couldn't stop smiling as she spoke about her and Aly's bond. Their fans had been waiting for the longest time to hear this. Rumours of the two dating each other had been around for quite some time, and when Jasmin spoke about it all, fans couldn’t keep calm. Many took to their social media handles to react to Jasmin's love confession for Aly.

Aly and Jasmin’s work

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin made her small-screen debut with Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015. She then went on to do many big shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4 among others. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and has featured in several music videos. Recently, the actress made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the film, Honeymoon where she starred alongside Gippy Grewal.

Talking about Aly Goni, he has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, etc. Moreover, he has also appeared in several music videos alongside popular actors.