India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor RECREATE Le Gayi Le Gayi dance from Dil To Pagal Hai

Remember Karisma Kapoor's iconic contemporary dance on Le Gayi Le Gayi from Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Dil To Pagal Hai? She and Shraddha Kapoor recreated the steps on India's Best Dancer 4, and the video will make you feel nostalgic. Take a look at the same right here.

The makers of India's Best Dancer 4 posted a clip where Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were seen coming for the promotions of their next offering, Stree 2. Karisma Kapoor says in the clip, about a childhood anecdote of the Stree actress, before setting the stage on fire with Le Gayi Le Gayi.

In the video, Karisma says about the Stree actress, "I have to tell everybody about my darling Shraddha. Maine unko ess umar se dekha hai. I remember in Ooty she was wearing a pink frock with a pink little bow. She was staring at me like this. Shock mei aise dekh rahi thi. But woh jiss shock se woh shot dekh rahi thi I told Shakti ji ki aapki beti bahut badi heroine banegi."

Translation: "(She was looking in shock. But the way she was staring in that shocked state, your daughter is going to become a big heroine.)"

Shraddha further says that she was not looking at the show but at Karisma. As the video progresses, judge Geeta Kapur says, "Meri Karisma ma'am se baat kehni hai, meri request hai aapse I would love Shraddha and you perform." The duo then set the stage on fire with the Dance of Envy between Karisma and Shraddha.

The Galliyan star then says, "Kehte hai na jiss chez ko aap dil se shiddat se chahte hoh woh hoh jata hai life mei. Mei bachpan mei aaene ke samne enke gaano mei etna naachi hu aur aaj woh mauka mila hai, I don't think mei release ke bare mei utna nervous hu."

Translation: "(They say that when you truly and passionately desire something from the heart, it comes true in life. As a child, I danced so much in front of the mirror to their songs, and today I've gotten this opportunity. I don't think I'm as nervous about the release.)"

