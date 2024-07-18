Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai: Hania Aamir and Farhaan Saeed reunite after Mere Humsafar for a tale of love, talaash, and mystery

Popular Pakistani stars Farhaan Saeed and Hania Amir were loved for their scintillating chemistry in their drama Mere Humsafar. They were loved and worshipped as Hala and Hamza and their die-hard fans wanted to see them again playing lead roles. Their request has been fulfilled as the duo is all set to be seen in Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai, which will air on Express TV.

Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai promo is out starring Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir, Kinza Hashmi, and more

The makers released the promo featuring Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir and gave a peak into the complex love story. Both are shown to have had a happy marriage and keep their fans glued to the end of their seat. As the promo progresses, it is shown that Farhaan's character has a secret and a mysterious talaash that Hania's character aka Aileen does not know about.

The fans are left to wonder what is the Talaash about and how it could destroy their perfect life. Well, the promo has the perfect element of mystery.

Take a look at the promo here:

When Bushra Ansari's character makes an appearance, viewers can sense that she will bring an air of mystery to the show, despite the promo not giving away much about her background. The drama is set to explore themes of justice, redemption, and resilience in depth. Fans are also captivated by the love story between Kinza Hashmi and Faizan Sheikh.

Advertisement

More about Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai:

The Pakistani serial was written by the late Asma Nabeel and was directed by Wajahat Rauf. It was produced by Distribution Club & Mastermind Productions, while the stellar cast includes Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir, Bushra Ansari, Kinza Hashmi Noor ul Hassan and Faizan Sheikh.

When the makers had posted the first promo they had captioned it as, "Hey everyone! Have you seen the First PROMO of our upcoming drama "Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai" featuring the amazing Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed? What are your thoughts? Are you as excited as we are for this new journey? Let us know in the comments!"

The best part about the promo is the storyline, which gives the perfect 90's vibe and an unearthed mysterious tone to the plot. The character's costumes, mannerisms, and hairdos, all talk about vintage glam. Watch Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai every Friday from July 26th on Express TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Suno Chanda, Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Parizaad and more: 5 unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners