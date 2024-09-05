THROWBACK: When Salman Khan said 'No work is f*****g small' as he cleaned Rakhi Sawant and other contestants' bed in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss, known for its controversies, never fails to make it to the headlines. Bigg Boss Season 14 also grabbed eyeballs for its controversies and contestants. However, during one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan shocked everyone when he entered the Bigg Boss house to clean the untidy room of the contestants. Read further if you missed this scene from the 14th season.

In Bigg Boss Season 14, Salman Khan lost his calm on Rakhi Sawant and other contestants after their room was untidy. During one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, Salman entered the room of the contestant and asked where was Rakhi's bed. After the contestants showed him her bed, Salman started cleaning the bed, shifting cloth baskets and folding sheets.

The contestants were seen standing outside the room and were shocked to see Salman cleaning the room. While cleaning Aly Goni's bed, Aly requested Salman to not clean and said, "Rakh do bhai (Keep it sir)."

Watch when Salman Khan got upset with Bigg Boss 14 contestants and cleaned their room:

However, Salman Khan refused and said, "Nahi nahi, kyu rakhu bhai? Isko achi tarike se karke jaayenge. Pichle season mei toilet saaf kiya tha, iss bar bistar saaf karke jaayenge. (No, why to keep it? I will do it nicely and go. In the last season, I cleaned the toilet and now I will clean the bed)."

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant apologised as Salman continued cleaning the room while humming a song. Meanwhile, other contestants were shocked to see the host do this. When the inmates told Salman they would clean the room, Salman opposed, "Yeh aap logo ke pehle sochna chahiye tha (You should have thought this earlier)."

After cleaning the room, Salman told the contestants that he will meet them on the stage of the show. Before leaving, the Tiger 3 actor slammed contestants and said, "No work is small. No work is f*****g small. Agar yeh same chiz aapko, picture mei ya series mei karne ko milti toh aap log full performance mei karte isko. (If you were asked to do the same thing in a film or series, then you guys would have done full performance)".

After slamming the contestants, Salman took an exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the uninformed, several popular personalities like Rubina Dilaik, Raul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmine Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant and a few more were a part of Bigg Boss Season 14. Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant calls Payal Malik bewakoof for sharing pati Armaan with 'chudail' Kritika; Watch