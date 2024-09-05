Laughter Chefs: Aly Goni gives reminder to Ankita Lokhande with his balloon belly, ‘Shaadi ke baad…’

Laughter Chefs continues to entertain the viewers with the non-stop banter between the twelve participants. They often share fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. Aly Goni recently took to social media to give a glimpse into the moments from the sets of Laughter Chefs, and in the process, dropped a playful hint for actress Ankita Lokhande to think about expanding her family.

Aly Goni shared the post on August 4. In the post, he shared a series of photos and videos featuring his co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, and Ankita Lokhande. The first image shows the group posing together, smiling and clearly enjoying their time on set. However, it was the second slide—a video—that caught the most attention.

In the video, Aly can be seen with a balloon stuffed under his tee, imitating a pregnant belly. As Arjun Bijlani jokes, "Aaj taak jo khana bana hain, wo sara kha liya. (He ate all the food that have been prepared till today)." Aly turns towards Ankita, playfully saying, "Ye reminder hain inke liye. Ki shaadi ke baad aisa bhi dikhna hota hain. (This is a reminder for her that after marriage, you need to look like this also.)"

Here's the post that Aly Goni shared:

The banter didn’t end there, as Ankita responded with humor, patting the fake belly and saying, "Ye bloating hain guys. (This is bloating, guys.)" She then hit the balloon, while Aly laughed and added that he was reminding her of something.

Ankita, who married Vicky Jain in December 2021, has been enjoying her marital life, but Aly’s playful nudge has fans speculating whether the couple might be considering starting a family soon. One user wrote, "Ankita is pregnant I guess!" Another wrote, "I think Ankita pregnant hai." Other fans also teased Aly about his plans for marriage and wrote, "Aly bhai, just a reminder shaadi bhi jaldi karni hoti hain."

For the unversed, the cooking comedy show, Laughter Chefs is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Owing to its popularity, the show enjoyed an extension till September. Reportedly, it will shoot the last episode on September 10.

