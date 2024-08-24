THROWBACK: When Salman Khan schooled Jad Hadid for flashing b*tt at Bebika Dhurve in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss and controversies are inseparable. In the entire history of this reality show, there have been several controversies that made it to the headlines and grabbed eyeballs.

Let us rewind to Bigg Boss OTT 2 and look at the moment when host Salman Khan bashed Jad Hadid for showing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve. The Bollywood actor also schooled him for openly exchanging smooches with Akanksha Puri.

Jad Hadid's awful behaviour inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

In one of the episodes, Jad and Jiya Shankar were doing dishes in the kitchen, and Bebika screeched about something. Eventually, Dhurve and Hadid got engaged in a nasty spat, during which the latter said that she was an embarrassment to her family, mentioning her behavior with everyone inside the house. Meanwhile, she asked him to show his true self in the show.

Things turned awful when Jad crossed all limits as he showed Bebika his butt. She shouted at him for such behavior and said that she could not stay in this house. The doctor even brought her luggage to the entrance of the Bigg Boss house. Bebika urged the master of the house to take strict action against him.

Salman Khan rebukes Jad Hadid

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan entered the stage and addressed the entire matter. He was not only disappointed in Jad Hadid for flashing his b*tt in the show but also schooled him about his kiss with Akanksha Puri. The Tiger 3 actor said, "Other shows apart from this, you can do what you want to do. But people are also watching me on the show and I don't want to judge any of you guys."

A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. It (India) is a very conservative country. It's a very forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people of this country a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you, till these two incidences. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer."

After Salman Khan expressed his anger, Jad Hadid apologized to the audience and every member of the house. The model mentioned that what he did is unforgivable and stated, "I take full blame. I swear to my daughter's life, I am extremely sorry."

Salman Khan questioned Avinash Sachdev

When Salman Khan was bashing Jad Hadid for engaging in a steamy moment with Akanksha Puri on the show, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor expressed disappointment in Avinash, too. The host asked the actor why he came up with such a dare. Sachdev defended himself by saying that he didn't expect Akanksha to accept the dare to kiss Jad for the task. On the other hand, the superstar reprimanded Falak Naazz for not stopping the act despite being the controller of the task.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss OTT 2 featured Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswami, Puneet Kumar, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt.

While Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up of the show. The other contestants to reach the finale were Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. It premiered on 17 June 2023 on JioCinema with Salman Khan as the host for the first time for the OTT version of this reality show.

