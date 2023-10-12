EXCLUSIVE: Jad Hadid CONFIRMS landing dating reality show Temptation Island, 'I'm thrilled'

One-of-a-kind reality show inspired by the International format, Temptation Island is all set to hit the leading streaming platform. Temptation Island originally premiered in the early 2000s in the USA and quickly became an international sensation! The show's premise? Multiple couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships agree to be separated from their partners and live on an exotic island filled with eligible singles. With many tasks and challenges to perform, these couples must decide whether to stay committed or explore new connections. This is the test of relationships! And Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid is confirmed to be a part of the show.

Jad Hadid confirms being a part of Temptation Islands

Jad Hadid, popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house exclusively confirmed the buzz about entering the show with Pinkvilla and said, "I am ecstatic to be a part of Temptation Island. I am extremely excited. I have seen the show several times before and didn't imagine myself on the show and that's why you can gauge my excitement level." When asked about his first reaction when he was offered the show, Jad added, "I was shocked as well as surprised to receive the offer for the show as I'd always wanted to be a part of the same and I believe I manifested it. After bagging this, I believe we all should keep on manifesting our wishes and one day, you never know, it might come true, just like mine. I'm thrilled and pumped up to take up on this new journey."

Have a look at Jad Hadid's recent post on Instagram hinting the fans about his participation in Temptation Island

Jad Hadid looks forward to using his experience from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in Temptation Islands

The model-turned-actor said, "Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a big turn-over in my life and definitely added value to my life. It changed a lot in me. It introduced me to another personality of me, that I wasn't even aware of. Definitely looking forward to using all these experiences in this new journey. I'll make great friendships and if I get the opportunity to find love, I will not hold myself, I'll go for it. I will be totally myself because audiences will only connect with you if you are being the real you. I'm looking forward to meeting the insides of the wonderful people who are going to be on the show, because, sometimes, one can look stunning but their inner personality can leave you shocked. Looking forward to the whole new experience."

Jad Hadid had a remarkable Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey. He was known for his bonds with Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naaz among others.

