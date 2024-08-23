THROWBACK: When Salman Khan revealed throwing pencil at brother Arbaaz after latter teased him for THIS reason

Dus Ka Dum was a popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Apart from contestants, it also featured prominent stars from the Hindi film industry. Let us rewind to the moment when the Tiger 3 actor went candid about an interesting childhood anecdote featuring him and his brother, Arbaaz Khan. Salman opened up about how he ended up hitting the latter with a pencil after he was irritated at him.

On the stage of Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan said, “Galti se main koi dusre exam ke liye dusra kuch ladh raha tha. Aur last raat ko phir mujhe pata chala ki geography ka paper hai. Aur yeh has has ke mar gaye ki history ka paper hai tu geography padh raha hai (By mistake I was studying something else for some other exam. And last night I learned that it was a geography exam. He (Arbaaz) was laughing so hard that it is a History paper and you are studying Geography).”

The Megastar further added that he asked Arbaaz not to irritate him, but he continued doing so. The Patna Shuklla actor commented on how Salman would fail in exams and that their father would scold him for his mistakes. So, out of anger, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor threw a pencil at Arbaaz, and it got stuck in his chest like a dart.

Further, Dus Ka Dum host quipped, “Yeh bare-chested baithe the. Yeh humare family mein aadat hai ki hum sab bare-chested hote hain (He was sitting bare-chested. It is a habit in our family that we all stay that way).” To this, Arbaaz remarked, “Bare-chested toh aap achha bol rahe ho, nanga bolo (Bare-chested is still a good way to address it, say naked instead).” Lastly, the Tera Intezaar actor added that he chased Salman with the pencil in his chest.

For those who are unfamiliar, Dus Ka Dum was an Indian version of the popular international reality game show Power of 10. It aired on Sony TV and spanned over three seasons. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the show.

