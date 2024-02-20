Rupali Ganguly has become a household name ever since she played the strong and vigilant character in Anupamaa. The actress has impressed the audience with her acting mettle and has emerged as one of the most popular female stars in the industry. From acting out her expressions to portraying every emotion beautifully, Rupali's skills are unmatchable.

However, when we talk about her skills, there is something else that you must have noticed. Rupali Ganguly never misses an opportunity to dance her heart out, proving herself to be a fabulous dancer. The way she grooves, flaunting her infectious moves and smile, acts as a cherry on top. The actress keeps sharing her dance recreations, from traditional to free-style, on social media, treating fans to her incredible talent and versatility beyond just her acting skills.

Here are videos that prove Rupali Ganguly loves dancing and has an undying passion for it. Let's go!

1. Anupamaa grooves to 'Barso re

A few days back, Rupali Ganguly shared a video giving an energetic start to our mornings. Wearing a vibrant banarasi saree and dancing her heart out, the actress grooved on Aishwarya Rai's 'Barso re' track from the movie Guru. With open hair and a smile, she not only exuded grace but also reflected her passion for dance as she stole some minutes from her busy schedule and shot the video.

Sharing the video with her fans, Rupali wrote, "Doing what I love the most: Wearing a saree & dancing my heart out (heart emoji)." Watching her dance to the trending audio, fans showered love on her and poured their admiration in the comment box.

2. Rupali Ganguly's Maha Saptomi special dance

Rupali Ganguly's enthusiasm during festivals is at its peak. The actress ensures they enjoy them fully and are immersed in joy. On the occasion of the seventh day of the Navaratri, she shared a dance video giving out major fun vibes. From her outfit to her moves, she slayed in every manner.

She looked beautiful in a colorful lehenga choli. Also, the festive glow on her face cannot go unnoticed either. Dropping the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, "Shubho Saptami Maa Kaalratri With the sound of dhaak and the fragrance of dhunuchi, may your heart be filled with devotion and your home with happiness. Happy Mahasaptami This one's for my favourite @vijayganguly… What a fab song… I love you!"

3. Rupali Ganguly's Christmas wish in style

Christmas is said to be a festival of happiness, positivity, and fun. Giving the same message to her fans wearing a Santa Claus cap and red outfit, the Anupamaa actress radiated holiday cheer. Besides grooving to the popular Christmas, she penned, "Time of the year to go lil extra dancing, as the Santa comes with his bag full of joy and makes us happier !! Merry Merry Christmas…"

Seeing her spreading positivity and charm during the holiday season, fans could not take their eyes off her. Many fans reacted with heart emojis and even called the actress cute.

4. Rupali Ganguly's love for Garba

Navratri is the time when people go out for garba and have fun in traditional attires. The same goes for Rupali Ganguly. The actress took to her social media and shared a short clip dancing to the 'Odhani' song from Rajkummar Rao's Made in China. She opted for a traditional Navratri outfit and traditional jewelry.

Rupali's graceful moves captured the essence of the festive season. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress wrote, "A proud sister dancing to my brother's song, and that too at a time when everyone is ready for Garba!." So, isn't Rupali an amazing dancer?

5. Rupali Ganguly's energetic moves

What does it take to dance like Rupali Ganguly? If you are wondering, let us tell you something: If you master the energy level the way the Anupamaa star does, you can surely slay with your dance. This video proves the same! It not only showcases Rupali's never-ending love for dance but also her fiery moves.

She grooving on Macha Re from Abhishekh Bachchan's Dasvi is a pure delight. The Anupamaa fame captioned her video, "Loved the choreography of this song when I first saw the rehearsal Enjoyed doing this one May u keep making Pappa and all of us proud Love u @vijayganguly @bachchan U r a rockstar."

About Rupali Ganguly

She is widely known for her role as Monisha in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Rupali's popularity skyrocketed owing to her performance as the titular character in Anupamaa. Interestingly, she was one of the contestants in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss. On the personal front, she is married to Ashwin K Verma, and the couple has a son.

