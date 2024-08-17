Disha Vakani Birthday: 10 Interesting facts about our famous Daya Ben that you probably didn't know

Disha Vakani is a famous figure in the television industry, thanks to her memorable portrayal of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With her humor, laugh, and voice, Disha Vakani has left a lasting impression on the audience.

Disha Vakani, who is first known as Daya, has set the bar so high that even years after leaving the show, her role is still irreplaceable. Today, on August 17, we celebrate Disha Vakani's birthday by looking at some interesting facts about her that you probably have no idea about.

10 Interesting facts about Disha Vakani

Are you a Daya Ben fan? Then we’ve got you some interesting facts about Disha Vakani that will surprise you.

1. Schooling and Graduation

Our favorite Disha Vakani, whom we all know as Daya, has made a special place in every Indian household. She rose to fame with the Sab TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opposite Dilip Joshi. Not many know that Disha grew up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, completed her schooling at Siddhartha High School, and later pursued a Dramatic Arts Diploma. And much to everyone’s surprise her reel life as Daya also belongs to Ahmedabad.

2. Disha Vakani’s father's role in TMKOC

You'll be surprised to know that Disha Vakani's father, Bhim Vakani, who is a well-recognized theatre artist, has also made several appearances in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He portrayed the role of Champaklal Gada's friend, Mavji Bhai Chheda.

Advertisement

3. Real brother-sister duo

How many of you remember Sundar? But do you know his real-life connection with Disha Vakani? Sundar and Daya in TMKOC are not just a reel-life brother-sister duo but are real-life siblings. These siblings ruled the show with their impeccable performances and amazing sense of humor.

4. Began acting career as a child theatre artist

Following in her father's footsteps, Disha Vakani was introduced to theatre from a young age. She began her acting career as a child theatre artist and made her debut with Kamsin: The Untouched, starring Disha Vakani in the lead role. This film was a B-grade thriller that didn't bring much fame to Disha.

5. Theatre works and collaboration with Tanmay aka Bagha

Not losing hope, Disha Vakani continued doing theatre shows like Baa Retire Thai Che, Lali Lila, and Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel. Many don't know that before the sitcom, Disha had previously worked with TMKOC co-star Tanmay Vekaria, famous as Bagha, in a theatre play.

Advertisement

6. Disha’s play with Dilip Joshi

Did you know that before TMKOC, Disha worked with Dilip Joshi? One of the favorite on-screen pairs, Disha and Dilip both appeared in the Gujarati play Jalsa Karo Jayantilal. The duo had different theatre careers but soon crossed paths in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

7. Disha’s Bollywood role

Disha Vakani has appeared in many famous Bollywood movies in supporting roles. She was seen in Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Phool Aur Aag, and others, winning fans' hearts with her impressive performances.

8. No social media account

One of the famous TV actors has been living her life privately and has no social media accounts. Last seen in TMKOC, fans are finding it difficult to know what Disha Vakani is doing recently and are waiting for her next appearance.

9. Left the show

After getting married to chartered accountant Mayur Padia in 2015, Disha Vakani took maternity leave in 2017 but later decided not to return to the show, leaving fans heartbroken.

Advertisement

10. Mother of two

Disha Vakani has now become a mother of two children. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and then again got pregnant in 2022, giving birth to a boy. Disha Vakani is now living a happy life with her family, away from the public eye.

These 10 interesting facts give a glimpse of the professional as well as personal life journey of Disha Vakani and remind us that with effort and great performance, one can leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Disha Vakani's journey in Hindi entertainment television was full of unforgettable memories that are still fresh in millions of hearts. From her supporting roles in well-known films to the iconic Daya Ben in TMKOC, Disha Vakani has played every role with immense dedication and passion. The actress's unique acting style and love for her family make her one of the iconic figures in the television industry.

Pinkvilla wishes Disha Vakani a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Top 7 hilariously iconic dialogues from Hind TV shows: Hey Maa Maata ji to Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab