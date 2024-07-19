Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 19: Baa tells Anupama she only knows how to break homes; leaves her heartbroken

Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 19: The episode begins with Pakhi dancing at the party to the song Odi. She approaches Baa, kisses her on the cheek, and expresses her love and deep appreciation for her Dadi. Pakhi then drags Baa to dance with her, forcing her to dance quickly. Baa eventually stops, telling Pakhi to move aside and reminding her of her knee pain.

Kinjal and Vanraj arrive, with Baa remarking that it's good Vanraj showed up. Vanraj advises Baa to consider her dignity and step aside, to which Baa explains that Pakhi brought her onto the dance floor.

Titu offers to apply ointment to Baa's knee, but Baa responds by asking about her emotional pain. Vanraj apologizes to the guests and requests music. Pakhi and Vanraj then continue dancing to the same song.

Pakhi blames Anupama for ruining the party amid Ashram celebrations

Anupama asks Nandita to hold the baby in her saree, reassuring her that the baby won't cry because it's her saree. She then tells the baby its name, and everyone starts dancing. Meanwhile, Vanraj and others become upset hearing music from the Ashram. Pakhi comments that Anupama can't stand to see their happiness, and Toshu complains that she has ruined the party.

Everyone in the Ashram is enjoying themselves until Pakhi arrives, shouting for Anupama. When Anupama comes out, she sees Vanraj, Toshu, and Pakhi. Baa worries that Vanraj might insult Babuji, but Titu reassures her that Anupama will handle it. Vanraj demands to know what's going on. Anupama offers him a laddoo, saying she made it for him.

Pakhi angrily declares Anupama the biggest curse in her life and accuses her of ruining the party, questioning why she can't let her be happy. Sagar gets angry, but Bala stops him.

Vanraj confronts Ashram residents over disruptive party noise

Vanraj, frustrated, tells everyone that important guests are at their party and demands that they stop causing a scene, warning them not to ruin his daughter's party. Sagar challenges him, asking what he will do if they don't. He mentions that even Nandita Behen has a daughter and suggests getting soundproof windows.

Toshu threatens Sagar, who responds by telling him to make sense and criticizing Pakhi's choice of song. Vanraj shouts, warning them not to obstruct him, declaring that this house and neighborhood belong to him now. Rajpal advises them not to fight, saying they are like swords while Vanraj and his group are mere needles.

Nandita tells Anupama not to be upset and to hold Asha. Anupama tells Asha that she is lucky now, just needing to sleep, eat, and play, but will face challenges as she grows up. She advises Asha to enjoy life and love her mother, unlike the other children.

Anupama feels a deep connection to mysterious flutist Kanha

Later, Anupama feels restless, haunted by the sound of a flute that seems to linger in her ears. She senses the pain and sadness in the music. Hearing the flute again, she feels it getting closer and goes outside to investigate.

She sees a group of sadhus passing by, with Anuj among them playing the flute. She asks the sadhus about the flutist, and one replies that he appears and disappears mysteriously, and his name is Kanha. Anupama offers sweets to the sadhus, feeling a deep connection to Kanha. The sadhu distributes the sweets, including to Anuj, who looks on as Anupama returns home.

Pakhi’s missing earrings lead to family disputes and Vanraj's frustration

Pakhi yells that her German earrings are missing, prompting Kinjal, Toshu, Dimpy, and Titu to come over. Kinjal criticizes Pakhi for disrupting their sleep, while Pakhi insists she didn't call them.

Dimpy mentions that they can't sleep even after taking medicine, and Pakhi accuses her of mocking her illness. Dimpy advises Pakhi to be more productive, leading Pakhi to taunt her for spending too much time on social media.

Vanraj arrives, angrily telling everyone not to disturb his sleep and suggesting they sleep at Asha Bhavan instead. He leaves, feeling that they are a burden to him.

Baa and Anupama clash over Babu Ji’s presence and family decisions

Baa takes the dustbin outside, and Anupama questions why she's doing it when there are servants available. Baa replies that she doesn't want to talk to Anupama. Anupama suggests they can at least greet each other as neighbors, but Baa refuses, saying she doesn’t want Kanha Ji’s blessings for Anupama.

When Anupama asks why Baa is upset, Baa says it’s because Babu Ji is staying there. Anupama explains that she didn’t separate them; rather, when Mr. Shah came to take them back, Baa chose to return with him, leaving Babu Ji in the old age home.

Anupama brought Babu Ji to their home because he was alone there. Baa argues that Babu Ji would have returned home if Anupama hadn’t brought him back and says she has chosen her son over her husband.

Anupama counters that Babu Ji has chosen his daughter, and Baa blames her for not letting her stay with her husband and for supposedly influencing him to leave with her. Anupama insists that Babu Ji is her father, not a child, but Baa calls him a blind devotee.

Babu Ji declares his choice to stay with Anupama, defending her against Baa's criticism

Babu Ji overhears the argument and intervenes. He explains that it was his choice to stay there, and he allowed Vanraj to do as he pleased. He adds that he agreed to let Baa live with Vanraj but didn’t want to live in his son’s luxurious home.

Babu Ji says he is content where he is and invites Baa to visit but insists he won’t leave his daughter’s home. Baa retorts, accusing Anupama of only knowing how to destroy families. She praises her son for not breaking his family while criticizing Anupama for being with a "fake" family and then leaves. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotstar

