Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh celebrates on-screen mom Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday; drops adorable PICS

Shaheer Sheikh, who played the character of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, received a lot of love from the audience for his portrayal. His on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, who portrayed the role of Sonakshi Bose, remains one of the most beloved on-screen pairings in Indian television.

Recently, Shaheer shared a heartwarming post on social media, wishing actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played his on-screen mother in the same show, a happy birthday. He posted a series of pictures with Supriya Pilgaonkar, captioning the post as "Meri Pyaari Maa". The pictures reflect the love and bond he shares with Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The comment section was filled with vibrant and positive reactions. However, the highlight of the post was Erica Fernandes' comment, where she wished the actress a happy birthday, calling her "Maa." Some of the comments dropped by fans were also quite captivating.

One fan also pointed out the unbreakable bond between the mother-son duo on screen. The comments section overall showed the deep love fans have for the show, its characters, and the strong connection they feel to them.

Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a heartfelt message for his dear friend Hina Khan, who is currently battling breast cancer. Shaheer expressed his pride in Hina for showing incredible strength and resilience over the past few months.

He shared on social media that Hina is a cherished friend who has always inspired those around her by doing the right thing. However, witnessing her recent strength and determination has made Shaheer even prouder. He described her as fiery and fearless and wished her continued strength in finding light and positivity even in challenging times, always seeking the silver lining.

