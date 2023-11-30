TRP Report Week 47: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings improve; Imlie bags second spot surpassing Anupamaa

Thursdays are for TRP reports! Every week, BARC releases its weekly TRP report, offering the audience an insight into their favorite shows' weekly performance. Through this report, the makers get to know which shows are being loved by the viewers. In the BARC week 47th TRP report, the ratings of many shows have improved, and the ranks of the shows have also changed compared to the last TRP report.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been ranking first consistently owing to its engaging storyline. The Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh starrer has been one of the most loved shows and has hooked the attention of viewers even after the generation leap.

Currently, the show revolves around Ishaan and Savi's growing closeness. However, the sudden return of Reeva in Ishaan's life will cause trouble in Ishaan and Savi's relationship. In the week 47 TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranked first and received 2.5 ratings.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Imlie:

Surpassing the top-rated show Anupama, Sai Ketan Rao, and Adrija Roy's show, Imlie has successfully grabbed the second position on week 47 of the TRP chart. The show ranked third in the last TRP report and shared a spot with Anupamaa. However, this week, the performance of the show has significantly improved.

At present, the storyline revolves around Imlie and Agastya's growing closeness, which is loved by the audience. This week, the show received 2.0 ratings.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

Anupamaa:

Compared to the last TRP report, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has maintained its third spot on the TRP chart. Recently, Kunwar Amar also joined the star cast of Anupamaa and will be seen playing Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) love interest. Apart from this, the new promo of Anupama moving to the USA has also grabbed the viewers' attention, and thus, the ratings of Anupamaa has improved.

In the last TRP report, Anupamaa received 1.7 ratings, whereas, in this week's TRP report, Anupamaa's ratings have improved, with 1.9 ratings.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Sharing the third rank with Anupamaa is the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been on-air for 15 years and still manages to entertain audiences even now. The show has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the viewers, and it has a massive number of ardent fans.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and others in pivotal roles, the show ranked fifth and received 1.5 ratings in the last TRP chart. Meanwhile, this week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received 1.9 ratings.

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's promo here-

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann, starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles, has also been making its place in the top 5 for a few weeks. Speaking about the current track, the storyline revolves around Angad and Sahiba's romance and Angad's doppelganger being introduced. It has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats to know more about the upcoming twists in their lives.

In the week 47 TRP report, Teri Meri Doriyaann grabbed the fourth spot and received 1.8 ratings. Teri Meri Doriyaann has maintained its rank compared to the last TRP report, but the ratings have improved slightly.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's promo here-

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is another popular show that manages to rank in the top 5 on the TRP chart. Like the previous report, this week also, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel's show is sharing the rank with Teri Meri Doriyaann. In the 47th week's TRP report, Pandya Store ranked on the fourth spot and received 1.8 ratings.

Watch Pandya Store's promo here-

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav:

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav has seen a massive drop in rank compared to last week's TRP chart. The previous week, Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput's show ranked second with 1.8 ratings. This week, the show's ratings are the same; however, it has grabbed the fourth spot along with Pandya Store and Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Watch Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav's promo here-

Parineetii:

Another show sharing the fourth rank with Teri Meri Doriyaann, Pandya Store, Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav is Parineetii. In the 47th week's TRP report, Parineetii, starring Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma, and Tanvi Dogra, received 1.8 ratings, which is slightly more than the last TRP report.

Watch Parineetii's promo here-

Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. Last week, social media sensation Orry entered the controversial reality show as a guest contestant. Due to this, the show grabbed even more attention, owing to which the ratings of the show improved slightly. In the last TRP report, Bigg Boss 17 received 1.5 ratings, whereas this week it got 1.7 ratings.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Top shows Ratings Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.5 Imlie 2.0 Anupamaa 1.9 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.9 Teri Meri Doriyaann 1.8 Pandya Store 1.8 Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav 1.8 Parineetii 1.8 Bigg Boss 17 1.7

