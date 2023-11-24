TRP Report Week 46: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bags first spot; Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 17 rank under top 5

The BARC TRP for week 46 is finally out! The audiences and makers are often on the edge of their seats to know this week's overall performance of the show. This week the ratings have also been affected due to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the maximum viewership the top show has received is 2.1. In the week 46 TRP report, several shows are sharing spots with one another in the top 5.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been consistently ruling the TRP charts for several weeks. Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer has been impressing viewers with its engaging plot, shocking twists and amazing acting prowess of the actors. Even after the generation leap, the show has been receiving positive response from fans. In week 46 TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranked number one and received 2.1 ratings

Speaking about the ongoing storyline, Savi disclosed the truth about Durva's to-be fiancé. As Savi saves Durva's life, Ishaan is very impressed with her and starts showing his trust in her. Savi and Ishaan's growing closeness has worked in favor of the makers. However, soon Ishaan's first love, Reeva's entry will shatter their lives and create more confusion in the show.

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav:

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav has been picking up on the ratings with every passing week. It looks like the audiences are enjoying the mythological and untold story of Shiv and Sati and there are no second thoughts about it. Starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, the show that premiered in June has hooked the audiences since then. In week 46, the show witnessed a jump and ranked in second place. It has got 1.8 ratings. The show has overtaken the hit daily soap Anupamaa, which has been fluctuating from the second and third spot.

Imlie:

Starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, Imlie has been one of the most loved shows lately. The unique storyline and the budding romance between Imlie and Agastya has been receiving immense love from the viewers. The current storyline of the show revolves around Imlie fulfilling her marriage duties towards Agastya and his family. In the 46th week's TRP chart, Imlie ranked in the third position with 1.7 ratings.

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has been ruling the hearts of the viewers, however, lately the show has not been ruling the TRP chart. For a long time, Anupamaa used to rank number 1 with impressive ratings. However, post Samar's (Sagar Parekh) death in the show, Anupamaa's ratings have consistently suffered and the show has seen a drop in the ratings and its rank.

Recently, Kunwar Amar also joined the star cast of Anupamaa and will be seen playing Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) love interest. In the 46th week's TRP chart, Anupamaa is sharing a spot with Imlie and has received 1.7 ratings.

Parineetii:

Parineetii, starring Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma, and Tanvi Dogra is also one of the shows that ranked in the top 5 shows of this week. The show's ratings are improving with each passing week. In the 46th week's TRP report, Parineetii is sharing a spot with Imlie and Anupamaa and has received 1.7 ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's Teri Meri Doriyaann has successfully grabbed a spot in the top 5 shows. The show has been entertaining the audience ever since it premiered and has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers. Speaking about the current track, the storyline revolves around Angad and Sahiba's romance and Angad's doppelganger being introduced. Also, the new track of Keerat and Veer is loved by the audience. In the 46th week's TRP report, Teri Meri Doriyaann ranked in the fourth spot and received 1.6 ratings.

Pandya Store:

Sharing a spot with Teri Meri Doriyaann is Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel's show Pandya Store. Though the ratings of the daily soap keep fluctuating, Pandya Store successfully managed to carve its space in the top 5 in the TRP chart. In the 46th week's TRP report, Pandya Store is sharing the rank with Teri Meri Doriyaann receiving 1.6 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom on Indian Television screens still manages to rank in the top 5. Starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others in pivotal roles, the show has successfully ranked in the fifth position with 1.5 ratings.

Bigg Boss 17:

India's popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, led by superstar Salman Khan has finally ranked in the top 5 on the TRP chart. The show premiered on October 15 and has been making headlines since then owing to its controversies and unique personalities of the contestants. Bigg Boss 17 is currently in its sixth week and the show has been sharing a spot with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the 46th week's TRP report, Bigg Boss 17 received 1.5 ratings.

Bhagya Lakshmi:

Sharing the same spot with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bigg Boss 17 is Bhagya Lakshmi. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare starrer Bhagya Lakshmi has also bagged the 5th spot in this week's TRP report with 1.5 ratings.

