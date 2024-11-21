Turkish actress Hande Ercel receives early birthday surprise from future sister-in-law Nazli Sabanci; PIC of her unique cake is unmissable

Turkish actress Hande Ercel is one of the most renowned personalities from the Turkish entertainment world. The popular star celebrates her 34th birthday on November 24, 1993. However, this year, Hande has been receiving surprises way too early. On November 20, Hande was surprised by her close friends as they organized a birthday bash for her.

It was a double celebration as along with Hande Ercel, her friend's birthday was also celebrated. The surprise party was organized by Sima Tarkan, Elif Anav, Selen Toma, Ela Sener Erbilgin, Talya Sever and Dila Tarkan. Hande's rumored future sister-in-law Nazli Sabanci was also seen at the bash. The future sisters-in-law met for the first time the other day.

However, what caught everyone's attention here was the 3D cakes decorated with flowers and fruits in white and pink. Hande Ercel blew out the candles on her cute flower-themed cake and also gave a happy birthday kiss to her future sister-in-law Nazli.

Here are a few glimpses of Hande Ercel's birthday bash:

As reported by Magazine Bak, Nazli Sabanci gave Hande Ercel a valuable piece of jewellery in an elegant box. However, it is not known what kind of jewellery it was. Speaking about her personal life, Hande Ercel is reportedly dating Hakan Sabanci.

Workwise, Hande Ercel is among the most bankable actresses in the Turkish industry. Over the years, the actress has worked in several shows and films and garnered a massive fan following. From rom-coms to suspense thrillers, Hande boasts an impressive career that helped her capture the attention of the global audience. On social media, Hande has a massive 31.5 million followers.

Hande was last seen in the recently released hit Turkish series, Bambaska Biri. In this Turkish drama, Hande starred opposite Burak Deniz. After 2016, Burak and Hande collaborated for Bambaska Biri and made viewers fall in love with them with their acting mettle. Bambaska Biri aired from 2023 to 2024.

