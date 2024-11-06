Turkish actress Hande Ercel's New York photo dump proves confidence is the best accessory a woman can wear; SEE PICS

Hande Ercel is one of the most popular Turkish actors. She is celebrated for her performance as Hayat alongside Burak Deniz in Ask Laftan Analamaz. However, it is not only her acting prowess that has garnered her global fame and popularity but also her stylish persona that makes her stand out among her contemporaries. The Turkish actress has always been fond of traveling and this time, she has dropped some candid snapshots from her time in New York City.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hande Ercel treated fans with another series of pictures from her NYC visit. Dressed in a black and white ensemble, she looked stunning. Opting for a minimalistic route to the jewelries, Hande wore a statement necklace and earrings. The black shades added a bossy attitude to her personality.

The photo dump also gives a sneak peek of her relishing delicious food. In her previous photo dump, it seemed like Hande Ercel stopped at every nook and corner of New York City. From pizzas to pasta, her trip was nothing less than a delicious delight.

Take a look at her social media posts here:

Reacting to the actor's post, one of the fans wrote, "You are more beautiful than beauty." Another fan commented, "GORGEOUSSSS LADY!!" Further, a comment read, "Pearl of Turkiye."

On the work front, Hande Ercel was last seen in Bambaska Biri, playing the lead role of Leyla Gediz. Some of her popular Turkish dramas besides Ask LAftan Analamaz are Sen Cal Kapimi and Gunesin Kizlari, among others.

Advertisement

Well, the praise and critical appreciation she received for her stint in Ask Laftan Anlamaz is unmatchable. Hande maintains an active social media presence and enjoys 31 million followers on Instagram. She recently traveled to Italy, Greece, Abu Dhabi, and many more exotic places.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: 7 Turkish dramas to watch if you love Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz's Ask Laftan Anlamaz: Dolunay, Afili Ask, and more