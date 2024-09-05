Uorfi Javed recalls her father would publicly hurl abuse: 'Sabke saamne gaali de dete the ki...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and domestic violence.

Uorfi Javed is currently the talk of the town and is basking in the success of her fresh reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series gives a candid insight into her personal and professional life. While she is running busy promoting the series, Uorfi recently opened up about her abusive father. The internet sensation also shared the challenges she faced growing up and incidents from her difficult childhood.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Uorfi Javed revealed that she was very underconfident when she arrived in Mumbai but changed herself gradually. While talking about whether she was hit by her parents during childhood, the Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame said, "My father was very abusive in general. Unhe bas gussa aa gaya toh unhone bas maar diya, mummy ko, humein bhi, sab ko (If he got angry, he would just beat my mother, us, and everyone).

Further, the Follow Kar Lo Yaar star revealed that conversations about her father wanting a boy child were common, and such discussions used to happen in her presence. Recalling how her father would warn her mom, Uorfi stated, "Aise conversations bahut hote the ki 3 betiyaan hain, abhi chautha nahi hua toh divorce de denge (There were frequent conversations that there are 3 daughters, if the fourth one is not born a boy, then I will give divorce). My mother was pregnant at that time. Luckily, ho gaya ladka. Kaash nahi hota toh, pehle hi divorce ho jaata, bach jaate (A boy was born. If it had not happened, the divorce would have happened earlier and we would have been saved)."

Uorfi went on to add that she was not even allowed to go to her house's rooftop. She explained how her father would abuse her before the guests or anyone else. "Sabke saamne gaali de dete the ki kya apna b*bs dikha rahi ho sabke saamne (He used to abuse me in front of everyone saying, are you showing your b*bs in front of everyone?')," stated Uorfi.

The social media sensation revealed that the terrible childhood made her rebellious. At night, she secretly sneaked away from her house to enjoy herself with friends.

For those who are uninformed, Uorfi is known for her unique and bizarre sartorial choices. She has often been trolled for her fashion sense. On the professional stint, she was last seen in Splitsvilla X5 as the mischief maker.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

