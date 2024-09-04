 Is Uorfi Javed the next new Kardashian? Here's what Follow Karlo Yaar star says about getting fame due to pap culture

It is not new for Uorfi Javed to grab eyeballs daily for her bold and unique outfits. The paparazzi do not miss a chance to cover her. However, when the star was asked lately if she was the next Kardashian, she responded strongly. Javed even agreed to get famous because of the paps. Here's what she had to say.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Uorfi Javed was asked if the pap culture is over, will she not be in the limelight anymore? She replied by saying, "I can't deny that I am a product of pap culture. I think jaise hi pap industry thoda hype lene lagi hum 20 saal peeche hai, from Hollywood. Ek time tha jab waha pe bhi pap culture was very aggressive, very out there. Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Kim Kardashian got famous because of the pap culture, so I do not know how the pap culture will turn out for the future. For now, I owe it to them; I can't deny that."

The Follow Karlo Yaar star was further asked if she was the next new Kardashian to which she said, "No, I am the first Uorfi Javed with the Javed sisters." For the unversed, the Kardashians are the most famous ladies on the globe. Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the family, and Kim Kardashian is the most famous Kardashian.

Advertisement

From Kim's famous wedding to Kylie Jenner's makeup line, the family got a lot of fame also because of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Coming back to Uorfi, the 27-year-old social media sensation, knows how to get attention with her sartorial picks. Now, on the work front, she is out with a new reality show on Amazon Prime Video titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Her fans can see how the Bigg Boss OTT fame operates from her home. From Javed striving hard to look her best all the time, to her yelling at her managers for not giving her a good position, among digital stars; the show has it all.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar on Uorfi Javed tagging her bond with Abhishek Malhan as 'fake'