Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 5 TV celebs in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's '97% paarivarik' film; Archana Puran Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and others

After a quirky and unique teaser announcement, the trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video finally made its way to the audience. While the lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, have been grabbing the limelight, the film features pivotal roles played by Shehnaaz Gill, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and other TV personalities. These television celebrities are expected to amp up the entertainment quotient and add more drama to this 97% parivaarik’ film. Let us have a look in detail.

1. Archana Puran Singh

Only recently, Kapil Sharma confirmed the premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 and confirmed Archana Puran Singh's return to the show as well. And now, the seasoned actress has surprised everyone with her presence in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In the trailer, she is seen as a comic character who first appears in the clip alongside Rajkummar Rao (a henna artist).

He tells her that he is so talented that he applied henna to a woman who had no arms, and then Archana inquires about where he applied henna in such a situation. Well, she might be playing Rajkummar's onscreen mother.

Take a look at her character here:

2. Shehnaaz Gill

It is a known fact that Shehnaaz Gill has ventured into Hindi films. We were totally surprised when we spotted her in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer. Dressed in a satin blue dress, the Bigg Boss 13 star is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer clip. Don't blink, or else you will miss her special appearance. Flaunting her effortless moves and well-toned figure, it looks like Shehnaaz Gill will appear in a song. Only a moment after the trailer for the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial was out, social media flooded with her fans' reactions. Her unexpected glimpse was enough for netizens to go crazy.

Take a look at her character here:

3. Tiku Talsania

You might have seen him in various television shows such as Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo and Pritam Pyare Aur Woh. Speaking of his role in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the actor is playing Rajkummar's grandfather in the film. His hilarious dialogue, 'Paiso ki kami nahi hai mujhe, kisi se bhi udhaar le lunga (I have no shortage of money, I can borrow it from anyone),' is just epic. Not only this, but Tiku's character sketch also appears comical. Hence, the audience is expecting him to add icing on the top with his hilarious one-liners and expressions.

Take a look at his character here:

4. Ashwini Kalsekar

In the upcoming movie featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Ashwini Kalsekar's character remains a mystery. However, in the trailer, she is spotted donning traditional Himachali attire, giving off the impression that she may be portraying the role of a guru in the film. Ashwini's blink-and-miss glimpse turned out to be unexpected and surprising at the same time. When it comes to her work in the television industry, Ashwini Kalsekar is known for shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Afsar Bitiya, and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. She is best known for playing the role of Maham Anga in the period drama series Jodha Akbar.

Take a look at her character here:

5. Rakesh Bedi

Did you notice someone standing beside Archana Puran Singh in the film with a turban? He is none other than Rakesh Bedi. Going by the trailer, it looks like he will be Rajkummar's onscreen father. There's another scene wherein Archana wants to kiss him, but Rakesh looks reluctant about it. In television, the veteran actor has appeared in Shrimaan Shrimati, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others.

Take a look at his character here:

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in collaboration with Thinkink Picturez, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars an ensemble cast. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, it also stars Vijay Raaz and Mallik Sherawat. While Vijay brings fun with his hilarious antics and plays a disgruntled cop, the actress has an alluring role to portray.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for the Dream Girl franchise, the upcoming film is a pure entertainer. Set against the backdrop of Rishikesh, it follows the concept of '97% Paarivarik and 3% Maha Paarivarik.' It showcases everything in 90s style and the retro touch feels quirky yet captivating. With chaos and confusion being the central elements, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

