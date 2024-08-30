THROWBACK: When Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number after he called her for THIS reason

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and later appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. During the film's promotional spree, the cast graced The Kapil Sharma Show and made several surprising revelations. Shehnaaz Gill shared an incident and recalled blocking Salman's number when she received the call for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's offer. Interesting, right? Let us know what exactly happened with the Punjabi diva.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Jab call aaya na mujhe ek unknown number se toh meri ek aadat hai ki unknown number block karne ki. Toh maine Salman sir ka number block kar diya tha. Fir kya hua mujhe kisi ne message kiya ki (When I got a call from an unknown number, I have a habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I blocked Salman Sir's number. Then someone messaged me that) Salman sir is calling you."

The Thank You For Coming actress further added that when she asked the Tiger 3 actor about the script of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan asked her only about whether she would do the film or not. After Shehnaaz said yes, the Partner actor told her that the director would call her and hung up the phone.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's character was named Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She played the onscreen love interest of Raghav Juyal, who essayed the role of one of Salman's brothers. Directed by Farhad Samji, this action comedy movie also featured Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh, among others, in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Coming to Gill's career front, her stint in Bigg Boss 13 earned her mainstream recognition. Apart from appearing in music videos and Hindi films, the Punjabi kudi made her debut as a playback singer in style with the song Dil Kya Irada Tera. The track was featured in the movie Patna Shuklla, starring Raveena Tandon.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly says 'Pyaar ko inkaar mat karna' as she dances to Aishwarya Rai's song; fans say 'Hum pagal hai kya...'