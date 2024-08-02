Watch: Hina Khan shaves head to save herself from getting depressed: 'Joh mere control mei hai'..

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and depression.

Hina Khan who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer loved wearing her hair so short which probably she wouldn't have ever done. The actress, who has been donning her pixie look, bid it adieu, as she shaved her head to save herself from stress and depression.



Hina Khan, a while ago took to her Instagram handle where she was seen wearing a red t-shirt and holding a razor in her hand. She mentioned in her post how cool her pixie style made her look and that she may continue with this pixie look for some time once they grow back "Insha Allah...But for now.. The Pixie says Adios. Coz it's timeto Buzz IT OFF!".



Hina, who has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for years also mentioned how she is going to put on a fake wherever necessary but will carry the bald hair look too proudly. As seen in the clip, the Bigg Boss 11 star showed glimpses of chunks of hair falling on her pillow after her chemo session. To avoid this pain, she wants to keep her mental health fine which is in her control, so that her physical health is 10 times better. "I really really want to work on it, stay positive, be happy, and do all the possible things ki yeh joh meri journey hai mujhe koi mentally stress na hoh (My journey should not give me mental stress.)"

Hina was seen further telling in the video that she does not want to go through that process where every time she puts her hand in her hair a bunch of hair falls. "It is very stressful and depressing. I do not want to go through that. Mujhe ussei pehle hi mere joh control mei hai mujhe uss steps lene hai (I want to take charge of what is in my control.)" The actress further continued that physical pain would exist but she would want to be mentally stronger and do things that would reduce her stress. Hina, who was also in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gave a motivating message to women going through tough times like her.

Advertisement

She said, "I know how hard it is. It is very very stressful, painful. Don't put yourself through all this. Simply buzz it off before it starts falling. That's what I am going to do. Remember you are still you and nothing is gonna change. In fact, you are more beautiful. Embrace the new version of yourself, this new truth, this new journey with every breath, cell and in every way possible."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also said with confidence, " I am going to carry this bald look quite well." The video ends with Hina, taking the name of Bismillah and saying, "May Allah give all of us lot of strength", as she buzzes off her pixie haircut to go bald.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares brave video of cutting off hair amid breast cancer battle; actress consoles her mom as she cries