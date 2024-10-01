WATCH: Kashmera Shah visits uncle Govinda in hospital after actor accidentally shoots himself in leg

A shocking piece of news came to light when it was shared this morning when actor Govinda was rushed to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself. The Bollywood actor’s gun misfired when he was handling it and the bullet hit below his knee. Currently, he is in ICU and underwent surgery. Hearing the news, Kashmera Shah visited her uncle-in-law at the hospital.

Our paparazzi spotted Kashmera Shah arriving at the CritiCare Hospital where Govinda is currently admitted. Without commenting anything, she went straight inside. For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek is currently in Australia for live shows.

Here's the video of Kashmera Shah at the hospital:

The mishap with the Bollywood actor occurred around 4:45 a.m. as Govinda was putting the revolver safely in the case before leaving for Kolkata. His manager stated that the revolver dropped on the floor and accidentally discharged a bullet which hit Govinda below the knee. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery and the doctors successfully extracted the bullet.

The actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja was not in Mumbai when the incident occurred and she informed that she would rush straight to the hospital once she is back in the city. Their daughter Tina Ahuja is with her father and she informed that all test reports are good and his father is out of danger. But, he will be in ICU for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, talking about Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's bond with Govinda, things have improved after the Bollywood actor graced Arti Singh's wedding to bless her. They ended their long feud. But, recently, Sunita Ahuja stated that she doesn't get along with Kashmera and Krushna. She was asked if she would like to replace Archana Puran Singh in The Great Indian Kapil Show, and she said that she would have done it if Krushna was not there.

For the unversed, there were reports that in 2018, Kashmera Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a tweet about 'people who dance for money.' The tweet irked Sunita Ahuja, and she called out Kashmera for the same. The former had alleged that Krushna's wife intended to target Govinda. This gave rise to the longstanding family feud.

