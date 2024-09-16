Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on if she would like to replace Archana Puran Singh in Kapil Sharma show: ‘Kashmera, Krushna se mera…’

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has clarified that she has no interest in participating in Bigg Boss. She stated that she isn't struggling financially and, hence, is interested in anchoring this show rather than participating in it. Sunita also opened up about whether she would like to replace Archana Puran Singh in Kapil Sharma's show. She also mentioned having a tiff with Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. Read to know the details.

Appearing on the Time Out with Ankit podcast, Sunita was asked if she would accept the offer to become an integral part of Kapil Sharma's show by replacing Archana Puran Singh. She said, "Kashmera aur Krushna ke saath mera nahi jamta hai (I don't get along with Krushna and Kashmera)." When she was inquired why, Ahuja referred it to as a family feud and that it would take hours to explain the entire matter.

Sunita went on to add, "Karti main agar wo log nahi hote toh karti (If they had not been there, I would have done it). He is with Kapil na. Otherwise I would have loved to do it." Further, explaining one of her principles that she follows in her life, Govinda's wife stated that if someone misbehaves with her, she cuts ties with them and there remains almost no room for her to resolve issues with that particular person.

Sunita added that she has never steps back from apologising when it's her mistake but in either cases, she doesn't even look at their faces. In the same podcast, Ahuja stated, "I haven't seen my sisters face for the last 15 years. Ek baar nafrat ho gaya na toh khatam hai mere liye (If I start hating someone, then the relationship with that person does not matter to me)."

For those who don't know, there were reports that in 2018, Kashmera Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a tweet about 'people who dance for money.' The tweet irked Sunita Ahuja, and she called out Kashmera for the same. The former had alleged that Krushna's wife intended to target Govinda and as a result, the celebrity couple cut ties with the comedian and his wife.

