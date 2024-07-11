From Suno Chanda, Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Parizaad and more: 5 unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners

It is no secret that Pakistani dramas have raised the bar for realism, practical storylines, and quality writing. In fact, the last few years have witnessed a remarkable shift in the audience's interest as they find themselves relating more to Pakistani shows. Apart from the writing and realistic approach, non-exaggeration of the plot, limited number of episodes, and innovation have proved why dramas belonging to the Pakistani entertainment industry deserve to be praised.

However, if you are the one who is yet to experience the elegance of the beautiful Urdu language and poetic exploration of love, marriage, and society, we have got you covered. Here are 5 Pakistani dramas that you can start with.

List of Pakistani dramas for beginners

1. Suno Chanda

It is a story of two cousins who develop fond feelings despite hating each other since childhood. Suno Chanda follows Arsal and Jiya, who despise one another but later end up in an arranged marriage. Initially, they express disappointment in their relationship but gradually fall in love after their nuptials. Undeniably, the drama is a perfect rom-com to start with.

Apart from exploring love, Suno Chanda is popular among the audience as it celebrates family values and customs. The onscreen chemistry of Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz definitely amps up the entertainment quotient.

2. Yeh Dil Mera

Be it thrill, drama, mystery, or romance, Yeh Dil Mera is a perfect blend of these. The way it depicts Ahad Raza Mir dealing with his traumatic childhood will surely take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. While Ahad is seen as the male lead, Sajal Aly's performance opposite him as Aina is equally powerful. Hence, it would not be wrong to say that the two did complete justice to their respective roles.

Advertisement

Speaking of the plot, Aman (Ahad) marries Mir Farooq Zaman's daughter (Sajal). Following their marriage, the former turns a bit strange toward her. Later, when AIna discovers that her father killed Aman's family in the past, she is left devastated. Initially, she believes in proving his father’s innocence, while Aman seems firm about avenging the death of his sister and parents.

3. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

It is a drama that is known to have resonated with the audience owing to its compelling narrative and ensemble cast. Fawad Khan as Zaroon still rules the hearts of millions, while Sanam Saeed's role as Kashaf proved to be empowering for women. Zindagi Gulzar Hai delves into the enemies-turned-lovers trope through its leading characters.

The show is an endearing tale of Kashaf and Zaroon, who marry each other despite coming from different socio-economic backgrounds. Apart from their journey of love from hate, Zindagi Gulzar Hai asserts the importance of educating girls and questions the belief that sons are superior to daughters. In the drama, Fawad plays an overgrown man-child while Sanam, as a self-made woman, is impressive to watch.

Advertisement

4. Parizaad

One can definitely call Parizaad a game-changer for the Pakistani drama fraternity. Based on a novel of the same name, the show won the hearts of the audience, even across Pakistan's borders, due to its exceptional writing. One can even refer to the drama as 'a commentary on society's obsession with beauty.' Parizaad stars Ahmed Ali Akbar in the titular role alongside Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, and Saboor Aly in prominent roles.

It is a story of a dark-skinned individual who seems unattractive by society’s standards of beauty. However, despite facing self-esteem problems and confidence issues, Parizaad's journey is more than just a story. The way the makers have portrayed the characters is no less than an 'art.' Also, the audience's love for Parizaad's character knows no bounds. Besides the plot, characters, and music, the dialogues in the show are just exceptional.

5. Pyarey Afzal

Advertisement

Starring Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in the lead, Pyarey Afzal is one of the finest offerings in Pakistani television history. The duo's portrayal of their respective characters added layers of perfection, bringing a compelling story fueled by love, drama, and twists to life. Notably, the drama garnered recognition beyond borders and is loved by the Indian audience. It brings the male protagonist to the fore, introducing us to Afzal. However, Ayeza performs equally well.

Owing to its story and screenplay, Pyarey Afzal has been able to maintain a level of exceptional quality. It revolves around Afzal, who falls in love with Farah, but after the latter insults him, he leaves Hyderabad and vows never to return. Later, things take a surprising turn after Farah confesses her love to him, and they enjoy their petty little quarrels to the core. After watching it, you will realize why Pyarey Afzal is often cited as one of the greatest Pakistani dramas of all time.

These are some Pakistani dramas that you will enjoy watching if you are willing to delve into the realistic and practical world of such shows. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favorite snack and start binge-watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Check out Saba Qamar's 7 Pakistani dramas that will keep you hooked; Cheekh to Baaghi