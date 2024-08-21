What Jhumka? Jasmine Bhasin looks 'haseen' in statement earrings, elevates traditional style with latest all-green look

Jasmine Bhasin recently dazzled in a stunning pair of silver oxidized jhumkas that perfectly complemented her charm. At an event, she resembled royalty, radiating elegance in a beautiful green outfit. Check out the video to gather some fabulous fashion inspiration from the actress!

Jasmine Bhasin recently attended a promotional event for her upcoming project, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale DI. She accessorized with beautiful jhumkas that reminded us of Alia Bhatt's catchy song, What Jhumka, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Jasmine looked lovely in a simple yet enchanting green kurti and pants, showcasing her evolving traditional fashion sense.

Aly Goni's girlfriend Jasmine, is known for her impeccable social media presence. She also took to her social media handle to write an emotional post on the festive occasion of Rakshabandhan. Well, in her post, she mentioned how she could not celebrate the festival with her bhais, but she ensured to write a sweet post for her brothers, that also included Bharti Singh's husband- Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bhasin's post read, "I know this year we couldn’t make it but that can never change anything between us. Thank you for being best siblings always and you know I can’t express it in words ever but you all know how much I love you all Happy Rakhi It’s making me really emotional to be away this year."

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress posted a series of memorable moments, from the past, where she was seen with her extended family members. Well, in one of the pictures, she was also seen with a pallu, posing with her little family member. The snaps are proof that she has an irreplaceable bond with her siblings, who are equally protective of her.

The Bigg Boss 14 star has a remarkable talent for engaging with her fans. Every time she shares something, her audience feels a strong connection to it. In fact, her fans previously expressed how they felt distant from their families during Rakhi, and they could truly relate to her post on a personal level.

