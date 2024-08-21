THROWBACK: When Salman Khan shared cute moments with Bharti Singh’s son Golla on Bigg Boss 16 stage

There have been a few instances when Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, enter the Bigg Boss house, bringing in more fun and excitement. Let us revisit the moment when the couple joined Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 16 stage and made their son, Golla, enjoy the superstar's company. Bharti said that the Tiger 3 actor promised her that he would launch her son in the showbiz industry.

During their interaction with the host, the comedienne said, "Sir aapko pata hai ki hum dono comedy karte hain. Hum log kisi bhi show mein jaate hain, humein comedy ke paise milte hain lekin iss show mein aao, kalesh dalwaane ke milte hain (Sir, you know that both of us do comedy. We go to any show, we get paid for comedy but on this show, we get paid for creating conflict)."

Further, Bharti Singh mentioned how Salman promised her that he would launch her son, Golla. The next moment, she stated, "Aaj humara bacha khud hi launch hone aa gaya hai (Today our child has come himself to get launched)." To this, the Wanted actor expressed amazement and asked if Golla had grown up that much. Meanwhile, Bharti re-entered the stage with Golla in her lap.

She quipped that he was not speaking because the channel did not pay to him. After a moment, Salman Khan held him in his arms and shared cute moments with Bharti and Haarsh's son. In the meantime, Haarsh Limbachiyaa explained, "Sir, humara show hai, humko jaana tha aur ghar pe koi hai nahi (Sir, we have a show, we had to go and there is no one at home)." Bharti Singh told the host to take care of Golla until they return from their shows.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got engaged in June 2017 and married the following year. After announcing pregnancy, the couple welcomed their first child, Golla, on April 3, 2022. The duo keeps sharing insights into their personal and professional facets through their daily vlogs.

