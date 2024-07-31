Which Anupamaa actor among Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey wanted to quit show? Find out

Anupamaa, known for being one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television screens, is among the highly watched and loved daily soaps. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, the show has been gaining massive love. But did you know Sudhanshu who essays the role of Vanraj actors wanted to quit the show midway?

Sudhanshu Pandey wanted to quit to leave Anupamaa:

Recently, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey joined hands for a fun interaction for all Anupamaa fans. In this segment, the actors spilled unknown facts about each other and their amazing camaraderie reflected.

While playing 'Never Have I Ever', the trio had to answer whether they ever felt like leaving Anupamaa. Answering this, Gaurav and Rupali declared 'They never felt like leaving Anupamaa.' Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey showed 'I have' sign indicating that he felt like leaving Anupamaa.

Seeing Sudhanshu holding 'I have' board, Rupali Ganguly quickly asked in loud tone, "You have?" Sudhanshu replied, "Sach bolna mana hai kya? (Is telling the truth prohibited)." Rupali said, "Acha okay."

Gaurav asked Sudhanshu why he felt like quitting the show. Sudhanshu aka Vanraj expressed, "Insaan bhi toh hai (I am a human)."

In the same segment, Rupali, Gaurav and Sudhanshu also answered this question - Never have I ever wanted to change my lines. Giving an honest answer, the trio showed 'I have' board indicating that they wanted to change their lines.

About Sudhanshu Pandey's work life:

Sudhanshu Pandey has been one of the prominent actors of the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous films and Television shows. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sanjivani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and more. He has been a part of Anupamaa since its inception and continues to impress fans with his acting mettle and amazing persona.

About Anupamaa:

Speaking about the trio, Rupali essays Anupamaa, Gaurav essays Anuj and Sudhanshu essays Vanraj in the hit show, Anupamaa. Apart from Rupali, Gaurav, and Sudhanshu, Anupamaa also stars Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Madalasa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Kunawar Amar, and more in pivotal roles. Premiered on July 13, 2020, Anupamaa continues to entertain audiences with its engaging storyline.

