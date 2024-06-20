Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Anupama to learn about Shruti's conspiracy against her; to confront latter

Star Plus show Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Adhik telling Pakhi that he will file Ishaani's custody case after Dimpy and Titu's wedding. In the upcoming episodes, viewers, as well as Anupama, will learn about Shruti's malicious intentions towards her. Shruti will be exposed for scheming against Anupamaa all this while. Anupamaa will also confront Shruti regarding the same.

Anupamaa learns about Shruti's friendship with the food critic of the USA

Anupama worked at a restaurant called Spice & Chutney in the USA. A rival, Gulati, put cockroaches in her food, due to which the restaurant was shut down. However, in the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Shruti's close friend was a food critic at the event and had planned to spoil the food prepared by her and give her awful ratings, which would hamper her image. As Shruti comes to India, she meets her friend, and they discuss their plan. Anupama spots them together and gets shocked. She confronts them and Shruti's friend runs away from the situation.

Anupama confronts Shruti

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anupama confronts Shruti's friendship with the food cryptic and she tries to dodge her initially. However, Shruti gives in later and reveals her intentions. She tells Anupama that she plotted against her as she wanted her to suffer. Shruti adds that she couldn't take Anuj's love and care for her and thus wanted to spoil her (Anupama's) life.

Anupama stands shocked and questions her for mixing personal and professional lives. She tells her that she didn't even think once about the owners and workers of Spice & Chutney in her quest to destroy her life. Shruti shows no remorse and states that she wants to destroy her, come what may.

Shruti's emotional breakdown

Furthermore, Shruti tells Anupama that she never got love from her family and was elated to meet a person like Anuj and a loving daughter like Aadhya. She mentions that she was looking forward to finding love and finally settling down with a happy family but with Anupama's entry, her dream of a happy life got spoiled.

Shruti adds that Anupama doesn't care for Anuj and Aadhya and will always keep the Shah family as her priority. She tells her that she remembers how she hugged Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) while she (Shruti) took a bullet for Aadhya. She tells her that she can't tolerate love for Anupama in Anuj's eyes.

Anupamaa will be shocked to know about Shruti's real intentions. She will not understand how to deal with the entire situation. It will be exciting to see if Anupama will convey Shruti's truth to Anuj or not.

Shruti enters Shah's house amid Dimpy and Titu's haldi

In the upcoming episodes, Shruti will enter Shah's house, while Anuj and Anupamaa will share a romantic moment amidst Dimpy and Titu's haldi celebrations. She fumes in rage as she sees Anupama and Anuj's romance. She intervenes in the moment and applies Haldi to Anuj. Vanraj gets happy seeing Anuj-Anupama's romance being ruined by Shruti. An elated Vanraj also sings a welcome song for Shruti.

Anupamaa features popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sukriti Kandpal, Arvind Vaidya, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani and Adhik Mehta, among others.



