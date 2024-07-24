Can you guess who among Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey can't keep a secret? Read on to find out

Anupamaa has been getting a lot of love from the viewers. The show has taken an interesting turn with Anuj losing his memory. While the show was getting intense, the viewers got to see the offscreen camaraderie between the lead actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna. The trio was featured in an exciting video released by Directors' Kut Production which also produces the show and in the fun interview, the trio answered who among them can't keep a secret.

Anupamaa trio Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play a fun game

In the video released by Directors' Kut Productions' YouTube channel, the Anupamaa trio Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna played a fun game called Who's most likely to and in the same, they had to answer about one person among them who can not keep a secret. Sudhanshu and Gaurav broke into waves of laughter while Rupali seemed embarrassed.

Later, the trio revealed that the answer to the question is Rupali. Ganguly too accepted the same and mentioned that she is bad at keeping secrets.

One of the fun questions in the segment was who brings the best food on the sets of Anupamaa and the trio unanimously mentioned that Rupali brings mouth-watering food. Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj in the show revealed that Rupali Ganguly's real-life husband Ashwin Verma is a great cook and he used to send delicious food that they used to relish.

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around a six-month leap after which Anupamaa has been staying at an orphanage, taking care of the people while Vanraj has become rich. Meanwhile, Anuj has lost his memory and is unable to recognize Anu. She has brought him to her orphanage.

