Anupamaa bahus Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena enjoy pool time in stylish swimsuits; give peek into 'short trip to Goa'

Anupamaa has been doing exceedingly well on the ratings charts. The drama series imparted a huge amount of fame to all the actors who got associated with it. Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena, who respectively play Kinjal and Dimple in Rajan Shahi’s show, are no different.

Popularly seen in saree-clad bahu avatars on-screen, Nidhi and Nishi recently shed off their reel image by donning stunning swimsuits. They treated fans with some breathtaking frames from their short trip to the beachy location of Goa.

Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena enjoy a swim together on Goa trip

Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena shared a joint post on their official Instagram handles. It contained a bunch of pictures and a video from their memorable staycation at Goa. The first photo captures the Anupamaa ladies inside the pool. They are showing off their backs to the camera while striking a pose for it. The bombshell duo is a sight to behold in their bold styles.

The next frame features Nidhi and Nishi letting their hair loose as they sit beside water and flash their sweet smiles. They are spotted side-posing for the lens.

The third visual stars the stunning Anupamaa duo taking mirror selfies together. They are dressed up for an outing in red and pink attires.

The other heartwarming moments depict Nidhi and Nishi’s candid click with their group of friends which accompanied them on the gateway, their flight selfies, and a clip where the two are seen sharing delightful laughs during their pool time together.

In the caption space, Nidhi Shah wrote, “A quick short trip to Goa with this cutie @nishisaxenaa.”

Take a look at Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena’s post here:

Netizens react to Nidhi and Nishi’s post

The joint social media post of Anupamaa actresses went viral in no time. Fans expressed their love and excitement at witnessing the off-screen camaraderie between on-screen sisters-in-law, Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena.

A user penned, “Devrani-jethani (sisters-in-law) hanging out together.” Another gushed over them and said, “Beautiful and lovely princesses.” A third comment read, “Absolutely gorgeous,” while a fourth user wrote, “Bas hum aapko aise hi saath dekhna chahte hain (We always want to see you together like this).”

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa, which sees Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, has been running successfully for the last four years. It airs every Mon-Sun at 10 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

