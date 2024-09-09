Vikas Sethi passes away at 48: Shabir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Hiten Tejwani and others arrive at the last rites to pay their respects; WATCH

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

The news of Vikas Sethi's passing away has indeed left a void in many hearts! It was September 8, 2024, when reports regarding his death surfaced on the internet. Today, September 9, Vikas's last rites were held in the city, attended by numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Vikas Sethi, who had a long stay in the entertainment world, was close to many celebrities from the industry. At his last rites, celebrities like Hiten Tejwani, Jaswir Kaur, Mehul Nisar, Sharad Kelkar, and Shabir Ahluwalia arrived to pay their last respects.

Watch video of celebs at Vikas Sethi's last rites:

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Hiten Tejwani, who was a good friend of Vikas Sethi, informed that he heard about Vikas's demise through one of his WhatsApp groups. He shared how he couldn't believe the news in the first instance and was shocked to know that it was true.

For the uninformed, it was September 8th when Vikas Sethi breathed his last and left for his heavenly abode. Reportedly, the 48-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in his sleep. Vikas and his wife, Jhanvi Sethi were out of Mumbai at the time of his death. They traveled to attend a wedding. However, upon reaching Jhanvi's mother's home in Nashik, Vikas had vomiting and loose motions.

Vikas insisted to not go to the hospital so the doctor was called home. Next morning (September 8), when Jhavi went to wake him up, he was no more. As per reports, the doctors stated that Vikas passed away due to cardiac arrest while he was sleeping.

While his sudden death has shocked many, it once again reminds us how life can be unpredictable. Vikas left behind his wife and twin sons, who were born in 2021.

Workwise, Vikas Sethi had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry. He worked on numerous shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Uttaran, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and more.

