Shark Tank India 4: Kunal Bahl joins Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and others in elite panel

Ever since the shoot for Shark Tank India 4 was announced, viewers of the show have been eager to know which new Sharks will join the panel this new season. The wait is over, as the makers have revealed the face of the first new Shark today (October 7). Kunal Bahl joins the panel of Shark Tank India Season 4 as the new Shark.

Shark Tank India took to the official Instagram handle to upload a short clip featuring Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Ritesh Agarwal. Each Shark moves away, and Shark Tank India 4's new Shark, Kunal Bahl, walks in on the stage.

Check out Shark Tank India 4’s new Shark here:

Talking about the new Shark, Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce. A renowned entrepreneur and investor, Bahl has built and scaled various technology businesses and has also invested in more than 250 start-ups. An influential voice in the Indian start-up space, Kunal has received numerous accolades, including the Joseph Wharton Award for Young Leadership, and Fortune's 40 Under 40, amongst others.

Returning sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO) are back to hunt for the next big ideas that could reshape the startup ecosystem in India.

Vineeta Singh, who has been associated with the show since the initial season, has given this new season a miss. Besides the new sharks on the panel, the show will also welcome new hosts – Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali. Viewers can expect to see more new faces on the panel this season.

The Sharks on the last season, Shark Tank India 3, were Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar, along with the new additions of Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua.

