Shark Tank India 4 shoot begins; Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Ritesh Agarwal suit up for new season

The highly anticipated fourth season of Shark Tank India has officially kicked off, with shooting for the first episode now underway. The official Instagram page of Shark Tank India uploaded the first glimpse of the Sharks arriving at the sets of the show. The shoot began with five sharks from the previous episodes.

Shark Tank India 4 promises to be a game-changer yet again, as a new wave of innovation and bold entrepreneurial pitches prepare to hit the screen. Returning sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO) are back to hunt for the next big ideas that could reshape the startup ecosystem in India.

Check out the first glimpse of Shark Tank India 4 here:

In addition to the returning sharks, this season introduces an exciting twist with new hosts. Stepping into the spotlight are comedian Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali, whose dynamic personalities are set to infuse fresh energy into the show. New sharks will arrive as the shoot progresses.

This year’s theme, "Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India," encourages Indians to chase their entrepreneurial dreams, making this season a must-watch for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country. The date for the premiere is not out yet and the first glimpse is uploaded with the caption, "The stage is set! Shoot begins for #SharkTankIndia Season 4 Streaming soon on Sony LIV."

Seeing the first glimpse, netizens expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "New Set. New Season. New Vibes." Another commented, "Excited for the new season." But a few expressed their concern seeing Vineeta Singh missing from the shoot. They asked about her and wondered if she was giving this season a miss.

The Sharks on the last season, Shark Tank India 3 were Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar, along with the new additions of Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua.

