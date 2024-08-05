Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz may have had a dream of a happy marriage, once upon a time, but it is not the reality now. However, a while ago, the actress dressed up as a bride, wearing kaleera and thinking, "Woh zeher deta toh?" Check out her sad video as a dulhan, right here.

A while ago, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle to post a clip, where she was seen decked up as a bride. She donned a typical Punjabi bridal look in a red kurti, head covered in multicolored red dupatta, big nose ring, choodas and kaleeras. She looked like a newly married dulhan, all set to wait for the arrival of her husband.

Himanshi was seen posing and smiling on the shayari playing in the background whose lyrics were, "Woh zeher deta toh puri duniya ke nigah mei aa jata. Toh yeh kia ki mujhe waqt par dawai nai di." (If he had given me poison, it would have come to the attention of the whole world. So what he did was not give me medicine on time.)"

One fan commented, "Usne samay par dawayein bhale hi na di ho , par hum duayein dena nahi bhule. U r always blessed." Another Himanshi fan mentioned, "Aisi hasina ko kaun kambakht zeher dega ye to seene se lagaa kar aur Dil me samaa kar rakhne wali ladki hai."

Advertisement

Was the Mann Bharrya star referring to her ex-Asim Riaz through her post? What's been up with her bridal look? Even a few days back, Himanshi had taken to her Instagram story to mention that she was all ready to reveal her story. It is interesting to note, that she has been putting a lot of cryptic posts lately on her Instagram.

Even though the Bigg Boss 13 lovers are not together, the Khyaal Rakhya Kar actress had clarified on her X post (formerly Twitter), that she does not want any of her fans to blame the Sky High singer for the breakup.

The Challa star had written, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion...I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me...From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here I tried the same but I am sorry people took it other way." Himanshi and Asim, dated together for four years, before splitting in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz's ex-GF Himanshi Khurana gives BEFITTING reply to fan who asked 'Itni baar doctor ke paas kyo jaati ho?