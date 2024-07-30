Asim Riaz's ex-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana shares cryptic note, wants to reveal her story: 'Kisi insaan kay pas…'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were a happy couple once upon a time. But, after their split, the duo seemed to have moved on. However, a while ago Himanshi shared two sad posts, one of which spoke about not giving someone the power to ruin one's mental peace. The other one was about her side of the story.

Himanshi Khurana shares shayari that will touch your heart, revealing a story:

Himanshi Khurana seemed to be in a poetic mood. She took to her Instagram story to share a shayari related to the current generation. The post read, "This generation needs to understand what Nimra Ahmed has written, "Kisi insan kay pas ye ikhtiyar nai hona chahiye kay wo sirf lafzo se apka zehani sakooon cheen saky (No one should have the power to take away your peace of mind with just words.)"

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's post here:

In another post, she mentioned, "I'm ready to reveal my story." It is interesting to note that these two posts have come after her ex Asim Riaz got evicted from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. He had posted pictures, which were very sassy and the caption was strong. It read, "If you’ve never hit the block, then you ain’t seen No crisis (sic).”

Advertisement

When Himanshi Khurana spoke about silence:

The Mann Bharrya star had once taken to X (formerly Twitter) to write about how silence is never empty but filled with answers. There was another story on Instagram that read, "The fact that I'm silent doesn't mean I have nothing to say." The notes came after Asim had deleted his Instagram post with a mystery girl, whom fans speculated to be his new girlfriend. Asim squad made theories that the duo were dating as the picture depicted the mystery lady, resting her head on his shoulder.

More about Asim and Himanshi's relationship:

The pair separated in 2023, reportedly because of religious differences. The Built In Pain singer had also taken to his social media handle to reveal his separation from Himanshi, citing different religious beliefs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana gives sassy reply to netizen asking about marriage plans: 'Desh mei is waqt...'