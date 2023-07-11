Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘ ABHIRA’ Trends on Twitter As fans Akshara Abhimanyu's Reunion

Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is doing well on the trp charts however the die-hard Abhira fans are demanding the reunion of their favourite couple

Star Plus’ popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda has kept the audience hooked to the show with its twists and turns. But the latest update is that the loyal fans of the lead couple Akshara and Abhimanyu fondly called ‘ABHIRA’ are not so happy with the new change on the show. Taking to Twitter, fans have been trending ‘Fans Demand ABHIRA Back’ to bring back their onscreen couple on the show.

‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’ trends on Twitter

Ever since the post-leap actor Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav Sharma, the new man in the female lead Akshara’s life, who supported her during her difficult times, there have been divided opinions of fans on social media platforms. Abhinav’s simplicity and supportive nature towards Akshara after her separation from Abhimanyu won a section of the audience’s hearts and created a new tag ‘Akshnav’ for the fresh pair. Soon the Yrkkh fandom was split into two with one section supporting the original pair ‘ABHIRA’ and the other section supporting the new pair ‘AKSHNAV’.

While AKSHNAV fans criticised the character of Abhimanyu for siding with his family and leaving his wife Akshara when she needed him the most, the former’s fans gave it back with their opinions on how Abhimanyu deserved a second chance in the relationship.

ABHIRA fans could not handle the separation of their favourite couple and Akshara wished to raise the couple’s son Abhir with Abhinav so they decided to trend FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK on Twitter appealing to the makers to respect the fan's emotions and not ruin the storyline. It will be interesting to see if makers give in to the fans' demands or not.

In the trending thread on Twitter, one user commented, "Fans have signed up for the leads, not a cameo.” Another user said, “We cannot get over Abhira,” while another user said, “ Abhira deserves some peace in their lives,”.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current plot

In the present episodes, Abhimanyu has succeeded in taking custody of Abhir while Akshara, Abhinav and the Goenka are vouching for Abhir to return to their lives.

The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.

