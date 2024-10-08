Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kaveri will ask Vidya to leave Poddar house; WHY?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running television serials is currently in its fourth generation. The show continues to keep viewers hooked with the drama in the Poddar and Goenka families. Currently, the track revolves around Vidya’s hate toward Abhira. But in an interesting twist, viewers will see Kaveri will ask Vidya to leave the house.

Ruhi recently got to know that Abhira is her cousin. But she is not happy as she considers Akshara, the murderer of Arohi, her mother. She will put a condition in front of the Poddar family that either Abhira or Ruhi will stay in the house. Vidya will extend her support to Ruhi and Rohit.

Kaveri, who has been patiently handling the changing dynamics inside the house and didn’t say anything about Vidya’s decision will lose her cool this time. She will ask Vidya to pack her bags and leave the house with her family.

For the unversed, Sanjay will reveal the truth about Abhira and Ruhi’s relationship. He will blackmail Manish, and despite the latter’s request, he will spill the truth. As soon as Ruhi learns that Abhira is Akshara’s daughter, she locks herself in the bedroom and breaks down. Rohit will try to calm her down.

Vidya will blame Abhira and think that Armaan has made a big mistake by marrying a murderer’s daughter. But Armaan will support Abhira. As the latter knocks on Ruhi’s door to talk to her, Rohit comes out and asks Armaan to take away Abhira from there.

For the past few days, viewers have seen how Vidya has become partial toward Ruhi and Rohit. She is angry that Armaan has married Abhira against her wish and she has declared that Armaan is her stepson and he has proved that by his own actions. Her hatred toward the newlyweds has also affected their relationship.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

