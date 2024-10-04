Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sanjay to reveal Abhira and Ruhi’s relationship; will they become distant again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running television serials has kept the viewers hooked with interesting twists and turns post the three-month leap. Viewers are surprised to see Ruhi and Abhira’s bond. But recent spoiler updates state that their relationship will spoil again. Wondering how? Read on to know all about it.

In the most recent episode, it was shown that Abhira was blamed for Ruhi’s accident. However, the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant and that is why she fell unconscious. It is yet to be seen how Armaan and Abhira will react to the pregnancy news.

Reports suggest that it will be difficult for them to see Ruhi pregnant as Abhira can never become a mother. This will create further problems in their relationship and Armaan will decide on what to do ahead. Ruhi will get emotional hearing her pregnancy news and during this time Abhira will also be with her.

Bollywood Life’s spoiler suggests that Sanjay will find out that Ruhi and Abhira are cousins. He will take this opportunity to build a wall between the two sisters again and reveal the truth. Ruhi will be furious to know that Abhira is Akshara masi’s daughter and she will hate her again.

It seems things will get more challenging for Abhira as Armaan has already become distant from her, and Vidya’s anger toward her is increasing every day. With Ruhi turning against her, Abhira will have to face everything alone. But it will also be interesting to see how the Poddar family will react when they find out Abhira is Akshara’s daughter and belongs to the Goenka family.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

