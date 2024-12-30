Year-Ender POLL: Which of these 5 on-screen pairs became your favorite in 2024? Abhira-Armaan to Savi-Rajat and more; VOTE

We are about to bid farewell to 2024 within a few hours! As the excitement builds to welcome 2025, let's take a moment to appreciate our favorite television shows and the leading on-screen couples who captured our hearts throughout the year. These actors made audiences fall in love with them by showcasing their intense chemistry on screen. Their connection resonated with viewers, and here are the top five on-screen couples on Indian television who became popular for their bond. Scroll down to cast your vote!

1 - Abhira and Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira and Armaan are indeed one of the beloved on-screen couples. While Samridhii Shukla plays Abhira and Rohit Purohit plays Armaan, the two actors impressed audiences with their on-screen chemistry in the longest-running show. Abhira and Armaan's relationship has suffered several obstacles, but their love for each other often won.

2- Savi and Rajat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Savi and Rajat gained immense love for their cute love-hate relationship. Bhavika Sharma plays Savi, whereas Hitesh Bharadwaj essays Rajat. Savi and Rajat got married to Sai (Rajat's daughter from his first marriage). However, love bloomed between the two after they got married. Despite several difficulties, family disputes, cultural differences, and contrasting personalities, Savi and Rajat's love for each other prevailed.

3- Saili and Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha's Saili and Sachin are among those rare on-screen couples who instantly resonated with the viewers. Neha Harsora plays Saili, and Kanwar Dhillon plays Sachin. While both got married forcefully due to unforeseen circumstances, they fell in love instantly due to their understanding, maturity, and partnership. As they fight every obstacle together, Saili and Sachin's chemistry has been quite impressive.

4- Jhanak and Aniruddh

Jhanak's Jhanak and Aniruddh are one of those on-screen couples who have showcased what true love is. Hiba Nawab plays Jhanak and Krushal Ahuja plays Aniruddh. As Jhanak unwillingly gets married to Aniruddh, their story takes a turn when she reaches his house as the maid. After battling several obstacles together, Jhanak and Aniruddh became the audience's beloved duos.

5- Rahi and Prem

Anupamaa's Rahi and Prem are the newest pairs in the telly industry, but within a short span, their intense romance has grabbed attention. Adrija Roy was recently roped in to play Rahi, whereas Shivam Khajuria plays Prem. Rahi and Prem are head over heels in love with each other; however, Rahi's sister, Mahi, also loves Prem. But as their love knows no bounds, we can say that Rahi and Prem are set to set some major relationship goals.

Which of these 5 on-screen pairs became your favorite in 2024?

Vote for your favorite on-screen couple now:

