Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 16: Abhira blames Arman for ruining her first day of college

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1170: Today's episode begins with Abhira hugging Ruhi. She tells Ruhi that she is confused about whether to hug or not, so she played rock, paper, scissors with her. She leaves to check some notes of her.

Arman thanks Ruhi for being there for Abhira. Ruhi says she has promised to help Armaan to make Abhira independent. Arman asks Ruhi to be ready in the afternoon to visit the therapist. Ruhi says it's tomorrow and not today. Abhira calls Arman 'late latif' and asks him to drop her off on time. She asks Arman to come along.

Madhav asks Vidya why Arman will take Ruhi to the therapist. He asks if there is no one who can take Ruhi to the hospital. Madhav asks Vidya why Arman has been given Ruhi's responsibility. Vidya asks Madhav what is wrong with it. She adds that Arman can be Ruhi's friend, and that is what she needs the most at this time. She also adds that the other children in the house are not mature enough.

Madhav says that if Arman keeps spending time with Ruhi, Abhira will face issues. Vidya asks Madhav to stop lecturing on relationships as he is not the right person. Vidya says she has never differentiated between Rohit and Arman. Madhav says everyone knows she has differentiated between Arman and Rohit, and so has Kaveri. He says that if something goes wrong with Arman, he won't tolerate it.

Abhira asks Arman to stop the car. Arman decides to drop Abhira off in front of her block. Abhira says that this is her first day, and she doesn't want other students to think that she is married. The two argue on that. Arman gives Abhira her good-luck charm, and she thanks him. He asks Abhira to concentrate on her studies. She mocks him and leaves.

Vidya asks Kajal to think about Charu, as she is no longer a kid. Charu gets nervous. Ruhi smiles at Charu. Manisha and Vidya state that she is still a kid, so they should not pressure her for marriage. During the conversation, Charu keeps declining a call.

Ruhi comes to her rescue. She says that she has just started bonding with Charu, and she wants to spend some more time with her. Dadi says that they can wait a while before fixing her marriage. Kajal smiles. Charu excuses herself to receive a call.

Abhira starts her class. She is excited. Arman enters the classroom to return Abhira's notes. The teacher recognizes him and calls him 'The Arman Poddar.' Abhira gets angry at Arman for disturbing her class. The students gather around Arman. The professor invites him to meet the faculty. Abhira tries to snatch the notes, but Arman falls on her.

Other students say Abhira looks okay-ish and doesn't deserve a handsome husband like Arman. Armaan joins the students and the professor. He asks Abhira if she is jealous, and she makes a face. The two get into a cute banter.

On the call, Charu's friend asks her to take the job offer. She tells her that she can't take the job as her family won't allow and she won't lie to her family. She decides to quit. Her friend says it's about her future, but she fails to convince Charu.

Arman gets attention at Abhira's college, which he enjoys. The professor requests Arman to spend more time with them. Abhira says he has to go to the office, but Arman insists he stays. Abhira gets annoyed. The students of the college prepare a performance for Arman. Abhira gets upset. The students drag Abhira and Arman to perform with them. They share a moment on stage.

Manish takes Swarna on a date. Swarna asks for the reason. Manish says that he is always busy with work and never gives time to Swarna. He adds after the heart attack, he realized he has less time left, and he wants to make the most of it. Swarna asks Manish to stop talking nonsense; otherwise, she would leave.

Abhira doesn't get into the car with Arman and walks on her way back home. Arman asks Abhira why she is upset. Abhira says that she is not here for fun but to study. She says that she had to go through a lot to reach where she is today, and she wants to take her classes seriously. She adds because of Arman, she couldn't learn anything that day.

Arman holds his ears and says sorry. He mentions that he didn't realize this. Other students pass by them and say that Abhira is lucky to have a husband like Arman. She asks Arman to promise that he will never come to college again. Arman hesitates but promises. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

