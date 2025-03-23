Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 23: Swarna gets angry at Abhira for choosing Ruhi as the surrogate; Kaveri grows suspicious

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 23: Abhira asks little Daksh to request god to give him a baby sister or brother. The procedure of IVF is complete and the doctor informs Abhira, Ruhi, Rohit and Armaan that after the check-up they will understand whether the IVF was successful. Abhira checks up on Ruhi and the latter assures her that she is fine. Rohit and Armaan get calls and they leave.

Abhira gets emotional as she is grateful to Ruhi for helping them and thanks Ruhi for her efforts. Swarna sees Abhira and Ruhi in the hospital with Daksh. As Swarna tries to stop them, she bumps into the doctor. The doctor hands over Ruhi's file to Swarna. Swarna checks Ruhi's file and is shocked. Ruhi leaves with Daksh.

Swarna then meets Abhira outside the hospital. When she gives the file to Abhira, she informs her that Ruhi is willing to be their surrogate. Swarna angrily reminds Abhira about Ruhi and Armaan's relationship. Abhira worries about thinking about the past. Swarna tells Abhira that she doesn't trust Ruhi as her intentions can change at any time and that she will not give her baby to them. Abhira gets worried thinking about Swarna's advice.

Swarna reminds Abhira that she and Ruhi have already had a complicated relationship which has seen many ups and downs. Swarna tells Abhira that she has taken a bad decision by choosing Ruhi as her surrogate mother. She warns Abhira about the upcoming problems. She tells Abhira that the baby will have to deal with two mothers like Armaan. Abhira gets worried.

Vidya misses Armaan. Shivani calls Vidya and tells her that Armaan misses her. She requests Vidya to teach her to make Halwa as Armaan likes it. Vidya agrees. Vidya then apologizes to Shivani for her wrongdoings. Abhira arrives to meet Armaan. She expresses her concern about Ruhi being their surrogate. Armaan assures Abhira that Ruhi has changed and loves Rohit. Abhira recalls how their destiny is always against their decision.

Abhira recalls losing their baby and the problems they have faced. Armaan reminds Abhira about the good things that happened to them. Abhir reaches Charu's yoga class to join but latter decides to leave the class. Sanjay gets suspicious of Ruhi and when he shares his concern with Kaveri, she schools him for not focusing on the business. Kaveri taunts Sanjay for causing a loss at their firm. Sanjay taunts Kaveri that she will need him to keep an eye on Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi and Rohit.

Ruhi and Rohit decide to give the surrogacy file to Abhira as Kaveri is suspicious. Shivani offers sweet to Armaan and after tasting it Armaan remembers Vidya. Shivani asks Armaan to forgive Vidya but the latter refuses. Abhira and Armaan inform Ruhi and Rohit that Swarna knows about the surrogacy.

Ruhi gives the file to Abhira and informs her that Kaveri is suspicious. Suddenly Kaveri arrives and tries to check the file. However, Ruhi stops her and lies to her that the file has Rohit's property papers and he is giving his property to Armaan and Abhira. Kaveri scolds Rohit and warns them. Kaveri informs Sanjay that she is going out of town and tells him to keep an eye on Ruhi and Rohit. Ruhi avoids eating papaya and Sanjay gets suspicious. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.