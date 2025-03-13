Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Armaan decides to move on but Vidya comes with unusual request for Abhira
In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will make up his mind about moving on from his past and cutting ties with the Poddar family.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be one of the most popular Hindi shows airing on TV. The show, which is currently in the fourth generation with Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla as Armaan and Abhira as leads, has taken a refreshing turn with the plot focusing on their new life. A recent promo now reveals that Vidya will try to return to Arrmaan’s life again.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo begins with Armaan and Abhira playing Holi in their colony. Manoj, Ruhi, Manisha, and the Goenkas can also be seen in the background enjoying. Abhira also drags Shivani to join them. Amid the celebrations, Armaan tells Abhira that he is ready to move on, keeping his past life behind.
Watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo below:
“Aab main aapne past life se poori tarah move on karne ke liye taiyyar hu. Poddar house kaabhi wapas nahi jayunga, aab se tum aur mummy mere duniya ho (I’m ready to move on now. I won’t return to the Poddar house, you and mom are my world now),” says Armaan.
However, Vidya comes to Abhira with an unusual request. She urges Abhira to convince Armaan to meet her once, as she wants to ask for his forgiveness. Now, Abhira is at a crossroads again. Whether she will support Armaan in moving on and cutting ties with the Poddars or if she will help him reunite with them remains to be seen.
The promo of the serial is uploaded with the caption, “Vidya ki Armaan se milne ki guzaarish ne, Abhira ko daala hai soch mein. Kya iss Holi udenge milan ke rang yaa iss mein padega bhang? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, iss Shukravaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par.”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raaj, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in pivotal roles, airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm.
