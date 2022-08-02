EXCLUSIVE: Raj Anadkat reacts to reports of him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat has been missing from the sitcom for the past few months. The actor played the role of Tapu for several years on this show. Recently, the cast and crew members celebrated 14 years of the show's completion. Raj gave that event a miss too, and his continuous absence has given birth to several speculations of him not being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah anymore.

Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and asked him to clear the air around this. When asked if he's a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or has quit, the actor said that he loves to build suspense around everything. He said, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense."

Pinkvilla further prodded by when will he end the suspense around him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj Anadkat shared, "Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

When asked if these reports disturb him, Raj Anadkat said, "No, those stories don't bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (Patience has its own rewards)."

Earlier when Pinkvilla contacted Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide to ask about Raj's absence from the show, he had said, "Yes, he had some health issues and has been missing from the shoot but I have no clue if he's quit because as actors we just come and shoot."

Raj Anadkat went on an international trip to Dubai with his mother and sister recently. The actor posted created many memories and was extremely active on social media. Raj is an avid vlogger too and updates his fans about his life through his videos on YouTube.

Raj will next be seen in a music video 'SORRY SORRY' with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann.

