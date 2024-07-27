Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 27: Anupama dances in front of Anuj to bring back his memory

The episode begins with Indra telling Anupama that it’s great they received a pickle order, which means they'll earn some money. Anupama remarks that their piggy bank will be filled one rupee at a time. Indra is curious about how Anupama remains positive in every situation. Anupama responds that she chooses to stay positive, just as Indra sees the world in a certain way.

Indra advises Anupama to make an effort to talk to Anuj

Indra then inquires if Anupama has spoken to Anuj. Anupama recalls her conversation with him and explains that while they did talk, it also felt like they didn't. At times, it seemed like the distance between them had vanished, but at other times, it felt even greater. She believes things will gradually improve because she and Anuj love each other deeply.

Despite their fights, arguments, and separation, their love remains strong. It pains her when he is away, but she is confident that her Choti is fine and that she will eventually get all the answers she seeks.

Indra advises her not to wait but to try to talk to him, as he might reveal the reason for his anger. Nandita joins them and encourages Anupama to speak to Anuj. Indra adds that Anuj hasn't lost his memory; it’s just dormant. Nandita urges Anupama to reignite the love, emotions, and pain they once shared.

Titu decides to move to Mumbai

Titu approaches Dimpy and informs her that Papa has instigated Anuj Sir. Dimpy asks if Kinjal Bhabhi told him this, and Titu confirms. He then mentions that Dimpy should have told him earlier. Dimpy explains that she was occupied with shopping. Titu suggests that she should have assisted Mummy and Anuj Sir.

Dimpy counters that Anuj Sir attacked Papa, and it’s good that Papa is going to file a police complaint against him. Titu is taken aback and insists that Anuj Sir wouldn’t grab someone’s collar without a reason, pointing out the difference between holding a collar and an attack. Dimpy says she has decided not to interfere in their issues.

Titu then declares his decision to move to Mumbai. Dimpy asks about Ansh, and Titu replies that Ansh will accompany them. He states that they will relocate permanently. Dimpy reminds him of his promise to be a ghar jamai (resident son-in-law).

Titu responds that while he did promise to be a ghar jamai, he didn’t promise to endure daily insults. He accuses Papa of trying to separate her and Ansh from him. Dimpy retorts that Papa provides them with happiness that Titu can’t, and that’s why he is jealous. She firmly states that this is their house, and they will stay there.

Anupama dances to Agar Tum Sath Ho for Anuj

Bala takes Anuj to a place and sits him down. Anuj notices photo frames of himself and Anupama. Anupama then appears, dancing behind a curtain before coming into view and continuing her dance to the tune of "Agar Tum Saath Ho." She approaches Anuj, who recalls their past dressed as Radha and Krishna.

As she dances, she gestures towards each photo frame. When she stumbles, Anuj catches her, helps her sit, and tenderly removes her ghungroo anklet. He then blows on his shawl and gently places it on her foot. Anupama thinks that her pain has rekindled pain in Anuj’s heart. She reassures herself that despite the hardships, they are now reunited and will find their daughter, and everything will be alright.

Anuj gazes at her before walking away. Anupama reflects that even the hardest stone breaks with the first throw, and his first effort was not in vain. She likens it to sunrays slowly melting an ice mountain. She prays to Kanha for Anuj’s recovery and reunion with their Choti.

Will Meenu marry according to Baa’s wishes? Pakhi asks

Sagar waits for Meenakshi while Vanraj's driver waits for Meenu at the airport. Baa asks Kinjal if all the arrangements are done, and Kinjal confirms. Baa then asks her to place a scented candle. Dimpy comments on how excited Baa is. Baa starts discussing Meenu's marriage, saying she plans to marry her off to a surgeon in Ahmedabad.

Vanraj remarks that Meenu hasn't even arrived yet, and Baa is already talking about her marriage. Baa insists she's very excited. Ansh asks if Meenu will play with them as Aadhya did, and Ishani wonders if Meenu will also disappear like Aadhya. Everyone looks on, and Baa tells them not to trouble Meenu. She asks Vanraj to call the driver. Vanraj assured her the driver would bring Meenu and leave.

Pakhi questions if Baa really thinks Meenu will marry according to her wishes. Baa confidently replies that she does, mentioning that none of the others allowed her to find a son-in-law or daughter-in-law, but she will find a groom for Meenu and has already informed Dolly and Sanjay.

Sagar is charmed by Meenakshi

Anupama informs everyone that Meenakshi Thakkar is coming to the Ashram to make a donation, purchase the items they've made, and help with their marketing. Everyone assures her that everything is ready. Anupama adds that they will show Meenakshi the bills to prove their need for money.

Meanwhile, Sagar waits for Meenakshi's arrival. The driver decides to call Vanraj and leaves. When Meenu arrives, Sagar is mesmerized by her and falls for her instantly as a song plays. Meenu notices her name board and approaches Sagar. She trips, and though he offers his hand, she stands up on her own, introducing herself as Meenakshi.

Sagar, surprised, says he thought Meenakshi would be an older woman or an aunt. She accuses him of age-shaming, but he denies it. She then asks him to bring the car and takes his purse, requesting him to carry her luggage. Sagar wonders if she has come to donate old clothes.

Meenu prays to God to help her meet her Mami

Meenakshi gets a call from Vanraj and informs him that she met the driver, and he went to bring the car, but her phone's battery died, ending the call abruptly. Sagar returns with an auto and asks her to get in.

She questions the whereabouts of the car, and Sagar explains that they call the auto a "gadi" and assures her it's no ordinary auto. As it starts to rain, he warns her that she will get drenched and urges her to sit in the auto, which she does.

Meanwhile, Vanraj tells everyone that the driver didn't meet Meenakshi and her phone is off. Baa becomes worried, but Vanraj reassures her that Meenakshi has the address and will find her way. Meenu prays to God to help her meet her Mami. Vanraj, eyeing the Ashram for a deal, accidentally bumps into a man looking at the Ashram.

Kinjal criticizes Dimy for staying silent when Papa insults Titu

Dimpy asks Kinjal if Meenu will be staying here. Kinjal asks why she wants to know. Dimpy comments that if Meenu wanted to stay here, why did she go to Russia and spend so much money? Kinjal expresses her happiness that Meenu chose their country.

Dimpy points out that Meenu could have earned in dollars in America. Kinjal remarks that Dimpy has become more money-minded and isn't addressing issues with Papa. She mentions that Papa is spoiling Ansh, leading to daily complaints from his school, and notes that Ansh disrespects Titu and speaks to him rudely.

Kinjal criticizes Dimpy for staying silent when Papa insults Titu, reminding her how lucky she is to have such a loving husband. She warns Dimpy to manage her relationship better, or Titu might give up and leave. Realizing her mistakes, Dimpy approaches Titu, hugs him, and apologizes. Titu tells her that it's okay.

Anupama reassures Indra of not losing the Ashram

Anupama prepares a tiffin for Meenu, just like she used to when Meenu was a child. Indra becomes emotional and shares that her son took her husband's insurance money and treated her like a servant.

She expresses her concern about losing the Ashram. Anupama reassures her, saying that with Meenakshi ji’s help, they might be able to pay the property tax, and everything will be fine. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

