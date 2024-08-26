Anupamaa Written Update, August 26: Megha wakes her husband and shows him Adhya's sketches, noting the change from sad to happy. She insists they leave the city, scared that something is distancing them from Adhya. He dismisses her concerns, saying he can't leave his job, but she convinces him to take a break. They wake Aadhya and decide to head to the farmhouse.

Anupama feels dizzy but plans to surprise Anuj on his birthday. Meanwhile, Adhya worries about Anupama finding her and plans to distract Megha. She convinces Megha to wait until after the Janmashtami celebration before leaving. Anupama arrives at Megha’s house, suspecting that Megha is hiding Adhya.

Vanraj asks Leela to find a good match for Meenu, but Leela wonders why he's rushing. Vanraj says Meenu is his responsibility and he can't take any risks. He decides to get a bigger house for her but feels uneasy when he sees Meenu with Sagar.

Adhya is having breakfast with Viren and Megha when the doorbell rings. When Anupama arrives at Megha’s home, she hurriedly tells Adhya to go to her room with her food. Aadhya takes the sauce and pours it onto her plate while Viren opens the door.

Adhya notices the door is unlocked and wonders if Megha forgot to close it. Anupama tries to look inside. Megha tells her husband to take her to the doctor, but Anupama says she’s fine and will be okay. Anupama offers to bring Prasad, but Megha denies and snaps that they’ll get it themselves.

Viren accidentally drops his phone, and as he bends to pick it up, Adhya peeks out of the room. Anupama spots her and becomes emotional. Adhya imagines reuniting with Anupama, revealing the truth, and Megha attacking them with a knife.

Anupama is about to call out to Adhya, but Adhya signals her to stay silent. Anupama asks if the phone is okay, and Viren confirms it is. Anupama says she will leave, and Megha agrees. After Anupama exits, they lock the door.

Anupama realizes they must be threatening Aadhya and recalls seeing a doodle of a girl in a cage. Adhya feels relieved that her mother didn’t react, knowing Megha is possessive. Anupama thanks Kanha ji for allowing her to see Aadhya. Meanwhile, Megha notices the word "Choti" written with sauce on the plate and grows suspicious.

