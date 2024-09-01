THROWBACK: Did Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary sacrifice daughter Palak for property? Here's the truth

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Did Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary sacrifice his daughter, Palak for the sake of property? In today's throwback segment, let us take you back to the time when the actress confessed that her former husband wanted a flat, as a part of the divorce settlement and not his daughter.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was married to Raja Chaudhary for nine years. It was in 2007 when she filed for a divorce on the grounds of domestic violence. She was granted the same in 2012. A report by Hindustan Times claimed that the actress had to give away her one-bedroom apartment in Malad to Raja. It cost Rs 93 lakh and was jointly owned by the former pair.

The lawyer had suggested giving possession of the flat to Palak and Raja, but he refused and insisted on having sole ownership. "I was shocked when Raja said, ‘I will sacrifice my daughter for property. Give me the flat and I will give you a divorce", a shocked Shweta had told the publication.

As per the divorce agreement, Raja cannot visit Palak, but the actress can allow her daughter to visit her dad if she wants to. Shweta, best known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay had then married Abhinav Kohli, in 2013. It was in 2019 that she filed a complaint against him on the grounds of domestic violence and harassment towards Palak.

Tiwari, despite facing personal and emotional challenges emerged stronger. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and has been one of the most loved TV stars. Currently, she is seen in the comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir as one of the contestants. Her daughter, Palak is often compared to the 43-year-old star, whose beauty is unmatched and is aging like a fine wine.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

