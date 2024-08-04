Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 4: Kaveri takes Abhira with her to Mangla Gauri’s veneration

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 4, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Kaveri criticizing Abhira. She states that Abhira got Ruhi’s signature on marriage annulment papers when she would have easily convinced Ruhi to give another chance to her relationship.

Rohit stops Kaveri from blaming Abhira. He urges her to open her eyes and accept that Ruhi never wanted to stay with him. Rohit acknowledges Ruhi’s decision to move to the USA. He assures that he is happy as his marriage with Ruhi was suffocating for him. Rohit decides to focus on the case and exits.

Armaan tells Abhira that he tried his best to change Ruhi’s mind. He is content that Ruhi is moving on but expresses concern over Rohit’s heartbreak. Abhira assures Armaan that she will not let Rohit break down.

Manish and Swarna miss Ruhi. Swarna consoles them. Ruhi takes her final decision. Armaan witnesses Rohit struggling with work and feels bad for him.

Manisha inquires if Kaveri will go to Mangla Gauri's veneration. Kaveri shows unwillingness to attend the event leaving behind a sorrowful Rohit. Rohit arrives and brings along Navari sarees for all the ladies. He asks them to get ready for the puja ceremony and not worry about him. Armaan sees Rohit in a happy mood. Rohit gives one saree to Abhira too, leaving Armaan elated.

Abhira refuses to join Poddars for Mangla Gauri's veneration. Armaan persuades her to come with them as this is a good chance to impress Kaveri. Abhira is scared of disappointing Kaveri again. Armaan hands over the saree to Abhira. She shares that she doesn’t know how to drape it. Armaan is ready to assist her in wearing a saree but she declines his help. Armaan tags Abhira as unromantic.

Vidya believes Rohit is making attempts to hide his sadness and keep everyone happy. Madhav agrees and says that they should support Rohit.

Rohit praises Charu and Kiara’s saree look. Aryan and Krish tease them. On the other hand, Abhira melts Armaan with her appearance and he turns romantic.

Kaveri is not ready to take Abhira to the event. Manisha speaks from Abhira’s side. After a brief argument, Manisha asks Abhira to drop all the ladies at the location. They reach Aradhna’s place.

Poddar boys miss their better halves. Armaan makes a plan to meet them. Abhira wishes Kaveri to accept her relationship with Armaan. Kaveri hopes to see Armaan moving on from Abhira. The episode ends here.

