Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 11: Rohit gives his baby to Abhira; Will Armaan tell her the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 11: Today’s episode begins with Rohit holding her baby. He asks the doctor when Ruhi will regain consciousness. The doctor informs him that she has hit her head, so it will take some time. He hears Armaan crying and rushes to comfort him. Armaan says he won’t be able to face Abhira as she can’t deal with the loss of BSP.

Rohit asks Armaan not to hide his tears, but the latter says that he wants to be happy for his brother’s happiness as it is the best day of his life. Armaan says that on the day of their marriage, Vidya cursed Armaan and Abhira that they wouldn’t be happy together, and maybe it cursed their happiness. Rohit gets a call from Vidya, but he doesn’t receive it. Armaan breaks down.

Ruhi slips into coma

At home, Madhav and Vidya gift each other brooch with Dada and Dadi written on them. Madhav says this is the first time their thoughts matched and he is hopeful that nothing bad will happen to their children. Vidya cries holding Madhav.

Armaan and Rohit learn that Ruhi has slipped into coma. Both of them are shocked. At home, the cousins– Kiara, Charu, Aaryan and Krish talk about Krish’s childhood. They talk about holding Abhira and Ruhi’s babies. Kaveri decides to hide the truth about one baby surviving from the family.

Advertisement

Rohit regrets leaving Ruhi alone. Armaan consoles him when the nurse informs him that Abhira has regained consciousness. Manish sees Ruhi and Abhira’s picture. He senses something bad has happened and leaves for the hospital.

Rohit gives his baby to Abhir

Abhira asks Armaan about BSP. She asks him to bring BSP to her and bombards him with questions about the baby. Armaan remains silentt. Rohit comes there with his baby and gives it to Abhira. He says this is her little BSP. Abhira gets excited and compares his facial features with Armaan's. Rohit smiles.

Armaan tries to tell the truth, but Rohit takes him away. He tells Armaan that his baby needs a mother as he can not raise the little one alone and Abhira needs her baby. He asks Armaan to take the baby as their own. Armaan says he cannot break Abhira’s heart twice, he will take care of Rohit’s baby like his own but he will tell the truth to Abhira.

Advertisement

Manish, Swarna and Vidya see Rohit and Armaan engaged in deep conversation. Swarna takes him away.

Armaan asks Abhira to give the baby back to Rohit. She says she would happily let the baby’s uncle hold him. Armaan says the baby is not theirs. Abhira is stunned. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 9: Abhira, Ruhi go into labor; doctor asks Armaan, Rohit to choose between them and babies