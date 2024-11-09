Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 9: Abhira, Ruhi go into labor; doctor asks Armaan, Rohit to choose between them and babies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 9: Today’s episode starts with everyone worrying about Ruhi. Abhira tells Rohit that he could have stopped her, and he says that he tried, but Ruhii wouldn’t listen. Armaan says it’s the society and asks the ladies who gave Ruhi the address of the astrologer if they are happy now. Abhira says that in today’s time, a girl and a boy are sharing equal responsibilities, but society continues to put its expectations on women.

Abhira asks Armaan to go out and look for Ruhi. She asks him to ensure that nothing happens to her elder sister. Rohit and Armaan go out. Soon, they find Ruhi’s car and see a girl taking care of her. She narrates that she was just passing by when she noticed the pregnant lady inside the car.

Armaan and Rohit rush Ruhi to the hospital

Rohit breaks down. Armaan asks him to rush to the hospital. They inform the family and they worry. At the hospital, the doctor says they have to perform Ruhi’s surgery immediately and they need an injection, which is kept for complicated pregnancies. Armaan asks her to arrange it from other patients. The doctor says they have one for Abhira.

Rohit looks at Armaan, who thinks about Abhira’s complications. Abhira comes there and says the doctor can take the injection for Ruhi. She says Armaan should have taken the decision earlier because it’s her sister, his brother’s wife, and their baby’s mom who needs the injection immediately. She assures them that since she is not going into labor immediately, she doesn’t need it now.

Rohit thanks her and tells her she is the best in every relationship, and he is sure she will be the best mom to baby BSP. He hugs her. Abhira feels a sudden pain. The doctor says she will have to go for premature delivery and rushes her to the operation theatre. Kaveri asks the doctor if the baby and Abhira will be fine. She says it’s too early to say anything.

The doctor asks the family members to leave. Armaan requests they leave, and they head home. Abhira tells Armaan that if he has to make a decision to choose between Abhira and baby, he should choose the baby. Rohit hugs Armaan.

Abhira tries to push the baby. The doctor asks the nurse to get the injection. Abhira says she has given it to Ruhi. The doctor asks Armaan to arrange for it somehow. He goes around to patients, requesting them to give him the injection. Rohit prays.

At home, Madhav and others tell Kaveri and Vidya how they could believe the astrologer who said only one baby would be born. Manish asks them to talk about positive things. Vidya says they want the best for their daughters-in-law. Surekha and Swarna say that Vidya doesn’t care about Abhira, and they are the reason why the girls are always stressed. The Poddars and Goenkas argue among themselves.

Abhira tells the doctor to save the baby. Rohit asks about Ruhi’s condition, but the doctor says there’s no improvement yet. Armaan pays to give him the injection. He promises them that they will get a new one the next day. The doctor says they have to start the surgery, and Abhira cannot wait any further. She faints. Armaan arranges for the injection.

Rohit comforts Armaan and hugs him. Vidya calls Rohit, who doesn’t receive the call. Krish says everyone should gather to pray, and he has made all arrangements. The nurse gives Armaan and Rohit forms and asks them to decide who they want to save between their wives and the babies. They are shocked.

The arti plate drops from Kaveri and Vidya’s hands. Everyone worries. Manish says something must have happened to Abhira. The episode ends here.

